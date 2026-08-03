Zoey Stark Had the Help of Three Top Stars After Being Released

April is an odd month for WWE that comes with some of the highest highs and lowest lows for talent.

WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year, has typically been held during a weekend in April. It's an event that all WWE stars work to be on. Along with the WrestleMania tradition in April, WWE has adopted one for roster cuts too.

For the last few years, the company has overhauled the roster in the days right after WrestleMania, making adjustments that include contract releases and, this year, contract renegotiation requests with talent.

Talents cut this year included Zelina Vega, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Santos Escobar, and others. Zoey Stark was also on the cut list this year. Fans questioned the move to cut her due to the fact that Stark had been out of action rehabbing from a serious leg injury.

Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes assisted Zoey Stark after her release

Becky Lynch | WWE

Stark gave insight into her mindset after her WWE release happened in an interview with Denise Salcedo. She also revealed that Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes all offered her different types of help upon hearing the news.

“Becky was one of the first people that reached out to me and helped me during rehab," Stark said. "When I got released, literally, I would call her. In fact, she was one of the first people that I called. I told her immediately. She immediately picked up the phone and was like, ‘This is what I can do for you and let’s figure this out together.’ So Becky, thank you from the bottom of my heart. And she still helps me out today.

"Same thing with CM Punk. He reached out to me throughout my entire rehab journey. He reached out when I got released. To have these friendships that I thought I would never have, those are the moments that I actually really do hold near and dear."

Regarding Rhodes, Stark said that he watched a video she created for her post-WWE life as a pro wrestler and that she learned a lot from the breakdown they did together on the work.

Cody Rhodes is a smart person for Stark to get advice from. When Rhodes left WWE, he was barely on the show. When he was, he was jobber talent at the very bottom of the roster. He returned to the company in 2022 and has wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania four straight times.

As for Stark, she now goes by the name Zoey Serrano. Before being released from the company, she had just gotten cleared for action after a long recovery from a leg injury.

Serrano refused to bury WWE during the interview. She credited the company for providing her with a lifetime of memories and making her dream come true.