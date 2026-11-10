Becky Lynch Questions Roxanne Perez's WWE Career Choices

Becky Lynch has seen and done it all during her pro wrestling career so far. When she talks, people should listen. In this case, look alive, Roxanne Perez.

On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Lynch made her surprise return to WWE as a special surprise teammate of Iyo Sky in a tag team match against Perez and her Judgment Day stablemate, Raquel Rodriguez. WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan stood ringside in support of Rodriguez and Perez.

Lynch and Sky were victorious, but after the match, sparks started to fly. Lynch got on the microphone and declared that she wanted a world championship match against Liv Morgan. Later in the show, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the match was official for Survivor Series.

Pearce also confirmed that Iyo Sky would face Rodriguez for a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match on next week's Raw.

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch | WWE

After the match was announced as official for Survivor Series, Lynch addressed the opportunity during an appearance on Raw Recap, saying she thought Morgan was holding back the women's division as champion and citing Roxanne Perez as an example why.

Becky Lynch rips Roxanne Perez and Judgment Day partnership

Lynch questioned Perez's move to align herself with someone like Morgan and The Judgment Day, but also put Perez over with high praise.

"What’s Roxanne getting out of this [working for Liv Morgan]," Lynch said. "Roxanne, who everybody was saying, ‘Oh, she’s gonna be The Prodigy.’ She is a prodigy. She’s incredible. She started wrestling when she was right out the womb and she would travel to Booker T’s school, and everybody was like, ‘She’s gonna be the one.’ She’s the one standing in the shadows. What is she doing with Liv Morgan? It’s not helping her. It’s not advancing her career.”

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez | Netflix

Perez signed with WWE and began her career on the NXT brand in 2022. She was a former NXT Women's Champion before being called up to the main roster and joining Judgment Day in 2025.

Survivor Series is the next PLE on the WWE calendar and airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on November 28 from Houston. Another announced match for the show is The Bloodline vs. 946 inside WarGames.

This week on Raw, Jacob Fatu returned to The Bloodline to finally even the odds with Royce Keys and 946. Roman Reigns then challenged the rival faction to WarGames. Later, WWE confirmed the match on social media.