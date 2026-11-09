WWE Raw Preview (11/9/26): Special Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

With WWE Crown Jewel now in the rearview mirror, it's full steam ahead to Survivor Series: WarGames and the first official stop along the road to Daikin Park in Houston will be tonight in Greenville, South Carolina.

Monday Night Raw will take over the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion is expected to be in the building. Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Sami Zayn in a very competitive match-up on Saturday afternoon to win the 2026 Crown Jewel Championship, and now can he focus all his time and energy on The 946.

It was one week ago when Cruz Montana shocked the world and aligned himself with Royce Keys' crew. The 946 then made sure that Cruz handled his business with Dion Lennox on NXT, and once again let all of WWE know that "ain't nobody safe."

Oba Femi is also being advertised for the show tonight. After missing a few weeks of television, The Ruler made a surprise appearance at Crown Jewel over the weekend and asserted his dominance as The Vision tried to cheat Penta and Je'Von Evans out of the World Tag Team Championship.

After Femi was able to neutralize Bronson Reed by sending the big Auszilla crashing through a pair of tables, Señor Dinero en el Banco and the Young OG hit a Mexican Destroyer/OG Cutter combo on Austin Theory to win the gold. It was the first championship victory in Evans' WWE career.

Je'Von Evans & Penta win World Tag Team Titles at Crown Jewel. | WWE

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and the rest of Judgment Day are also being advertised for Monday Night Raw after what had to be a disappointing weekend in Saudi Arabia. Morgan failed to win the Women's Crown Jewel Championship for the second time in her career, but at least she was lucky enough to leave with one title still around her waist.

Just when it looked like Tiffany Stratton was about to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Liv Morgan, Tiffy turned on Chelsea Green and stole the WWE Women's Championship just moments after the biggest singles victory of Green's career.

While Morgan may still be the Women's World Champion, she will very likely return to the Red Brand to find a vengeful Becky Lynch waiting for her. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina. Check back for updates as specific announcements regarding tonight's card should be made prior to airtime.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

WWE Raw card:

WWE Crown Jewel fallout