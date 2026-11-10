WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades (11/9/26): The Bloodline Make WarGames Challenge To 946

This week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix began with a long recap that detailed the events from WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday night. Michael Cole introduced the video as the WWE Universe was shown entering the building.

When the video ended, Penta and Je'Von Evans made their way to the ring holding the tag team championships that they won at Crown Jewel. The audience popped loudly for both guys and Penta's briefcase was spewing pyro, as it has in the past.

Penta and Evans cut a promo in the ring, thanking fans and showing how thrilled they were to be tag team champions. Before they could say much else, Bron Breakker took both out in the middle of the ring. He then called out Oba Femi and said he wouldn't be leaving the ring until they fought.

Oba answered and both men brawled until Femi launched Breakker out of the ring. He then said he'd have a match with Breakker right then and the bell rang.

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker ended in a no-contest when members of The Vision attacked Femi. They laid in a vicious assault, but Penta and Evans saved the day. Those three battled The Vision and stared them down.

Booking Grade: 5/10

Penta and Je'Von Evans got a star presentation and the crowd reacted in a big way. Thumbs up to that.

Femi vs. Breakker? What's the point? Do the six-man tag with them first, not out of a Femi vs. Breakker singles match that ends in a nonsense no-contest. A waste of a strong match and not delivering on big matches will hurt the show long-term.

The Tag Team Champs return the favor after @Obaofwwe had their backs over the weekend!! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AUsHQOprhJ — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026

Ethan Page celebrates IC title victory

Last week on Raw, Ethan Page defeated Chad Gable to win the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship. This week, Page was in full brag mode. Page walked to the ring flanked by models and gloated on a promo, but was then interrupted by Chad Gable.

Ethan Page | Netflix

Gable congratulated Page on the win, but said that he wanted a rematch. That comment brought out both Rey Fenix and Big Cass. Both of them made claims to the title and Page agreed. He said that they should fight it out to determine a contender. Adam Pearce walked out and made a triple threat official, with the number one contendership on the line.

Rey Fenix defeated Chad Gable and Big Cass to earn a shot at the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship. Fenix hit a top rope dive to break up a pin. That move allowed him to make a cover and earn the victory.

Fenix celebrated for about two seconds before 946 hit the ring and jumped all three guys. They destroyed everyone in the middle of the ring and then Royce Keys cut a promo. Keys said the same thing would happen to the family of Roman Reigns unless he met him in the ring later and acknowledged him. The announce team confirmed that Reigns would face Keys.

Booking Grade: 8/10

All of this was really well done. Page cut a heck of a heel promo and then the challengers lined up. Obviously, we've seen that before in WWE - LOL, but this felt like an attempt to create an IC division.

That was a promo from Royce Keys. Hell yeah. He was comfortable and didn't say much, but he said it with swagger and charisma.

At WWE Crown Jewel, Cody Rhodes did what he said he'd do and hit Randy Orton with a punt kick, leaving him as the last man standing in their match. Rhodes addressed the Raw audience this week and said that he loved the feeling of punting Rhodes in the head. He then said he was moving forward to Survivor Series and called out Rey Mysterio.

The two men talked about the USA vs. Mexico Survivor Series match and Rhodes was confirmed as Team USA captain opposite Mysterio. This brought out Dominik Mysterio. He tried to join both teams, but both turned him down. When he asked who was better than him, CM Punk made his entrance and said that he wanted in on the match. Cody granted Punk's request and then they took out Mysterio and JD McDonagh, who was also in the ring. Later in the show, Rey Mysterio recruited Penta for his team.

WWE women's division heats up ahead of Survivor Series

Bayley defeated Michin in a singles match. After the victory, all hell broke loose. Jade Cargill and B-Fab were ringside and immediately attacked Bayley after the match. Bayley was saved by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley, but the save was short-lived.

Fatal Influence attacked them and left all three women laying in the ring. The two factions then joined together in an alliance when Jacy Jayne and Cargill shook hands.

Booking Grade: 6/10

Bayley vs. Michin was good, but the faction warfare is clearly leading to WarGames. The women involved in this have had plenty of interaction together, but their match doesn't have the story that Bloodline vs. 946 does.

TOTAL CHAOS has broken out!! 🤯



Fatal Influence seem to have some sort of agreement with @Jade_Cargill, Michin and B-Fab! pic.twitter.com/nLYTAIZjpm — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026

Becky Lynch returns to Raw

Becky Lynch was the surprise partner for Iyo Sky against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Lynch walked to the ring next to Sky and the action got underway right after that.

Lynch and Sky defeated Perez and Rodriguez. Liv Morgan worked hard to get involved and impact the match, but she wasn't successful. In the end, Sky hit her moonsault off the top rope on Rodriguez and covered her for the win.

After the match was over, Lynch spoke to Morgan on the microphone. She challenged Morgan to a WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match. Later in the show, Adam Pearce made the match official for Survivor Series. He also confirmed that Rodriguez would defend her IC title against Iyo Sky next week on Raw.

Booking Grade: 8/10

A fun little match and Lynch vs. Morgan is the correct way to go. We've been there before, but there is a definite loose end to tie up between those two.

IYO SKY and Becky Lynch WIN and take down The Judgment Day! 😤@Iyo_SkyWWE | @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/by34wZRxlO — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026

The Bloodline challenges 946 to WarGames at Survivor Series

The main event segment of the show featured Roman Reigns and Royce Keys meeting face to face in the ring. Reigns walked out first. Keys followed. They talked for a bit, with Keys ultimately admitting that he wasn't out there alone. His 946 faction joined him. Reigns said he didn't come alone either.

The camera cut backstage to The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and a returning Jacob Fatu burning down the 946 van. They hit the ring and a massive brawl ensued. The Bloodline stood tall after Fatu drove Carmelo Hayes through a table with a splash.

As 946 ran away, Reigns got back on the microphone and said he accepted Keys' challenge and that he had one of his own. Reigns then challenged 946 to WarGames at Survivor Series at the end of the month. Both sides stared at the other as the show ended.

WARGAMES ⛓️



The Bloodline and 946 are headed for WAR!!! pic.twitter.com/52PjNElWey — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026

WWE Raw Results

Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi ended in a no-contest

Rey Fenix defeated Big Cass and Chad Gable in a triple threat match to earn a shot at the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship

Bayley defeated Michin

Iyo Sky and Becky Lynch defeated Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez