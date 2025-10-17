WWE Makes Big Move Hiring Its First AI Employee
WWE is looking to throw some punches inside the AI arena.
The integration of AI into all business entities worldwide has been a major topic of conversation in 2025. WWE is typically at the forefront of business trends like that and has now made a key step in advancing its AI strategy as a company.
No, not a deployment of AI wrestlers on television — at least not yet.
The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE has hired a brand new Senior Director of Creative Strategy whose role will be focused on integrating AI into storytelling.
According to the report, Triple H introduced the hire to the creative team and announced that he would be leading the company's AI initiative. The report indicates that Triple H said the hire would look to bring AI into the fold for various creative services like graphics and video production.
WWE has been on the cutting edge of business trends throughout it's history
Throughout history, WWE has had a good track record of being on the forefront of cutting-edge business trends. In the 1980s, WWE was the first to explore the use of closed-circuit television on a large scale with WrestleMania. It was also an early adopter of the old PPV model for special events.
MORE: New Report Reveals How Brock Lesnar Is Viewed Backstage In WWE
Further, WWE was ahead of the curve when it came to embracing streaming technology. In 2014, the company was one of the first entertainment entities to have its own streaming service when it released the WWE Network.
The WWE Network was the home for all WWE content for nearly 10 years. The content included current live broadcasts of PLE's like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and more. It was also the home for a vast back catalog of video from WWE, WCW, ECW, and various old territories throughout the years.
The WWE Network strategy for WWE ended in 2021, when the company licensed its historical and current-day premium content to Peacock. Now, WWE premium live events are streamed on the ESPN direct-to-consumer app in the United States and on Netflix internationally.
