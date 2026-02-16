Bianca Belair Gives Unfortunate Update On Her Injured Finger

Bianca Belair is without question going through the unlucki-EST period of her professional wrestling career.

The three-time WWE Women's Champion has been out of action ever since WrestleMania 41, where she broke her knuckle during her triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, and it doesn't appear as though she'll be returning any time soon.

When she initially suffered the injury, the belief was that she'd be back in time for the build to SummerSlam. Unfortunately, the break has proven to be far more complicated than anyone could have imaged and Belair is now heading for surgery.

Bianca Belair to undergo surgery | Bianca Belair Instagram stories

The E-S-T made the announcement Sunday night via her Instagram stories, and may have dashed any remaining hopes that she would be back in the mix for WrestleMania 42 in the process. At least as a competitor.

A report last week from the folks over at BodySlam stated that Belair was expected to be involved in this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' in some fashion, but she was still listed on the internal roster with a tag that has no return date designated.

"Another source indicated to Bodyslam that the rehab and recovery process for Belair has been rough and they have never seen anything like it. There have been a lot of complications, but Belair is said to have kept a positive mindset throughout this entire ordeal."

Bianca Belair | Netflix

Belair's impending surgery is now the latest setback in her rehab process. There's currently no other details available about the procedure, including how much longer she's expected to miss if the surgery is successful.

Bianca Belair has been off television ever since WWE Evolution

The last time fans saw Bianca Belair on WWE programming was back in July at Evolution. She acted as the special guest referee during the No Holds Barred Match between her former 'Big Three' partners Jade Cargill and Naomi.

Cargill has since gone on to capture the WWE Women's Championship with Belair on the sideline, and the E-S-T would have made the ideal challenger for Jade at WrestleMania 42. Many online wagering sites actually had Belair as one of the top betting favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match last month, but clearly her finger had other ideas.

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match later this month will instead get the honor of facing Cargill, or Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

We'll provide another update on Bianca Belair as soon as one becomes available. The Takedown on SI wishes her all the best moving forward.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Offers Huge WrestleMania Ticket Discount Amid Reports of Low Sales

Logan Paul Has A Surprising Opinion On Pro Wrestling History (Exclusive)

AJ Lee Reacts to Being Included in WWE 2K26

New Details Emerge Regarding Jessie McKay And Cassie Lee's AEW Contracts