Big E Just Went All-In On Oba Femi After WWE NXT Deadline

There were several significant developments at NXT Deadline on Saturday, including Femi earning a big win over Ricky Saints to once again be crowned NXT Champion. The two previously met at NXT No Mercy back in September, where Saints ended Femi’s 263-day reign at the top.

However, ‘The Ruler’ now rules NXT once again, and it has him in line for a career-defining match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a WWE main roster vs. NXT exhibition at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, which will also feature John Cena’s final match.

And Big E thinks this is just the beginning for the 27-year-old.

The former WWE Champion took to X after Femi’s victory to share his thoughts on what’s next for one of NXT’s most dominant superstars.

“I see you, @Obaofwwe!” Big E wrote. “A no-brainer as a main eventer on any brand he’s on. Many more world championships to come.”

Femi signed with WWE back in December 2021 as part of the company’s Next In Line program.

He made his NXT debut in November 2022, and in addition to being a two-time NXT Champion, he has also captured the NXT North American Championship and was the 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner.

Je’Von Evans won the 2025 edition of the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, earning him a title match against Femi at New Year’s Evil on January 6.

The new champion must also turn his focus to Tony D’Angelo, who made his surprising return at NXT Deadline after being off WWE television since July.

Oba Femi vs. Cody Rhodes Is A Must-See Attraction

All eyes will be on Cena’s last match against Last Time Is Now Tournament winner Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

However, Femi vs. Rhodes has plenty of intrigue, and it may be the most significant match on the card when it comes to determining the future of WWE. It was Cena who requested that the show feature some of NXT’s best talents, and Femi meets that criteria without a doubt.

Many fans have been wondering when he’ll be joining the WWE main roster, and while regaining the gold may keep him in NXT for a bit, he has an opportunity to shine on the biggest stage of his career.

Just like Bron Breakker, Femi is seen as a future WrestleMania main event-level star. And his path to get there starts with the highly anticipated showdown against the face of WWE.

