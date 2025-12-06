NXT Deadline 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

The final WWE PLE of the year is NXT Deadline and it airs live from inside the Boering Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

Like the previous Deadline events, this year's show will feature the Iron Survivor Challenge. Five men and five women will compete in their respective matches, and the winners of each will get a shot at championship gold at NXT New Year's Evil in 2026.

The men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match features Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry, Leon Slater, Dion Lennox, and Myles Borne. Borne will have the advantage in this one because he was victorious on this week's episode of NXT.

The two guys to watch in this one are Evans and Slater. Not only are they tag team partners, but they are high-flying savants that will drive the pace of the entire match. Who will face Ricky Saints or Oba Femi for the NXT Championship next? We'll know at NXT Deadline.

In the women's Iron Survivor Challenge, Sol Ruca faces Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, and Kendal Grey. That's a who's who of the women's division in NXT. Will Sol Ruca use her innovation and high flying to win? Will Jordynne Grace take over the match with power? It'll be decided at NXT Deadline.

The NXT Championship match between Ricky Saints and Oba Femi will open Deadline. It's the first time in history that an NXT Championship match has kicked off an NXT event.

Saints has been a fighting champion since he beat Femi for the title. Now, Femi is back to reclaim what was once his. Can Saints beat The Ruler twice?

This match got added stakes on this week's episode of SmackDown. Not only will the winner be NXT Champion, but he'll also face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event. That event will also feature the final match of John Cena.

NXT Deadline Results

-The show began with video of both Ricky Saints and Oba Femi backstage. From there an intro video hyped Deadline and welcomed the audience to the show.

-Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Je'Von Evans, Leon Slater, and Joe Hendry were shown arriving to the building ahead of their Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

-Ricky Saints and Oba Femi were shown walking backstage to the gorilla position. They then made their entrances and were officially introduced. Their NXT Championship match then began.

-Oba Femi defeated Ricky Saints to win the NXT Championship. Saints had multiple changes to pin Femi in the match, including after a DDT on ring steps. Saints hit a couple DDT's, but just wasn't able to put Femi down. In the end, Femi hit his patented power bomb and tried for the pin, but Saints kicked out. Femi hit it again, this time like The Undertaker's last ride power bomb. He went for the pin again got the win.

-After the match, Femi celebrated. He and Saints then shook hands as the audience cheered.

-Kendal Grey was interviewed about her year in NXT and the Iron Survivor Challenge. She said it was wild to have John Cena choose her for the match and that she wanted to live up to expectations inside the match itself.

-Sol Ruca took a FaceTime call from Zaria. Zaria apologized for not being there in-person for Ruca. She said she wasn't because she didn't think Ruca wanted her to be. Ruca said that wasn't the case, but that they needed to talk things through next week.

WWE NXT Deadline Card (Remaining):

Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Hendry vs. Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox vs. Leon Slater in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Sol Ruca vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Mr. Iguana vs. Ethan Page (c) for the NXT North American Championship

Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley

