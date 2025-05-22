Big Tag Team Match For John Cena Reportedly Being Pitched For WWE Money In The Bank
Travis Scott could be on the verge of making his in-ring professional wrestling debut.
The Grammy nominated artist has made a number of high profile appearances in WWE over the last few months, most notably at WrestleMania 41 where he helped John Cena capture the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.
Insider X account WrestleVotes reported Thursday afternoon that Scott's next appearance could come at Money in the Bank on June 7 in Los Angeles. Mike Johnson of PWInsider meantime, has heard that something much substantial for Scott could be in the works for next month's annual Premium Live Event.
"There's a belief in creative circles that musician Travis Scott will be available for Money In the Bank and there have been pitches for he and Cena teaming in either a tag match or six man tag of some sort," Johnson said. "Scott has been training off and on with Booker T in Texas."
Johnson went on to speculate that Cody Rhodes would be among the opponents for Cena and Scott, and that would certainly make sense from a storyline standpoint.
The American Nightmare has not been seen since his loss at WrestleMania 41, but he could return at any point in time. Perhaps as soon as Friday night's episode of SmackDown or Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24 in Tampa, Florida.
