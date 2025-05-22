Backstage Belief That Zoey Stark Will Miss Significant Time After WWE Raw Injury
It could be a long time before we see Zoey Stark back in a WWE ring.
The Raw star suffered a horrific looking knee injury this past Monday night during her Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Stark went for a missile drop kick on Kairi Sane and landed very awkwardly on her right leg.
The match was briefly stopped so medical personnel could check on Zoey. She ended up being carried to the backstage area for further evaluation, but the severity of the injury was pretty clear from the moment it happened. Those in the company who have spoken to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, believe Zoey won't be back until 2026 at the earliest.
"The initial fear backstage was [a tear] that would require surgery, though we haven’t heard if there’s been an official diagnosis. Those that we’ve spoken to backstage say they’re preparing to not have Zoey Stark for the remainder of the year," Ross Sapp reported Thursday.
Stark made her first public comments since the injury happened on Wednesday, and thanked all those who reached out to offer their love and support.
"What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I'm blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys."
The Takedown on SI wishes Zoey Stark all the best and speedy recovery.
