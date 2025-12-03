John Cena's Father Reveals Ideal Pick For His Final WWE Match

Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th is drawing closer, and with it will come John Cena's final WWE match.

His final opponent so far has been confirmed to be either "The Ring General" Gunther, or LA Knight. The two men will face each other on SmackDown this Friday, and the winner will face Cena in Washington, D.C.

Who do YOU think will be John Cena's final opponent?



LA KNIGHT or GUNTHER?



See you Friday. 😤 pic.twitter.com/sTQHTnlv4p — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

John Cena's father has his say

John Cena Sr. shared his opinion on why he doesn't believe Gunther should be Cena's last opponent. He also reveals his thoughts to Joe Bruen on the All Axxess Podcast on the idea of "passing the torch," claiming Cena already did that.

"Well, it certainly wouldn’t be Gunther, that’s for sure. I don’t think that that’s a wise move. I don’t think the fans would enjoy that move. Myself personally, Gunther does not need the rub. By the way, I’m not a fan of on the way out, you’ve got to push somebody over the top, you’re supposed to pass quote-unquote ‘the torch.’ I don’t know where that’s written anywhere in professional wrestling." John Cena Sr. - All Axxess Podcast

He claims that the passing of the torch moment came between Cena and Cody Rhodes when they faced off for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam earlier this year.

John Cena | WWE

Lastly, Cena Sr. gives his picks for who he thinks should stand across the ring with John Cena in his final match, naming past Cena rivals.

"Who else do I think he should face? I really wish that Kurt Angle was able to get back in the ring, because that would be an outstanding last match for Cena and Angle. And I say this all the time, I really truly believe that Corbin should not have been Angle’s opponent for his retirement match — it should have been Cena." John Cena Sr.

John Cena Sr. also lists off possible opponents in Adam Copeland, Chris Jericho, and the wildcard option of JBL.

John Cena's retirement tour matches

Dominik Mysterio vs John Cena (Nov. 29)

Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Sheamus (Nov. 17)

Dominik Mysterio vs John Cena (Nov. 10)

AJ Styles vs John Cena (Oct. 11)

Brock Lesnar vs John Cena (Sep. 20)

John Cena vs Sami Zayn (Sep. 5)

John Cena vs Logan Paul (Aug. 31)

Cody Rhodes & John Cena vs Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul (Aug. 8)

Cody Rhodes vs John Cena (Aug. 3)

CM Punk vs John Cena (Jun. 28)

John Cena vs R-Truth (Jun. 20)

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs John Cena & Logan Paul (Jun. 7)

John Cena vs R-Truth (May 25)

John Cena vs Randy Orton (May 10)

Cody Rhodes vs John Cena (Apr. 20)

CM Punk vs Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre vs John Cena vs Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins (Mar. 1)

Royal Rumble (Feb. 1)

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Why The Rumored WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Events Are The Right Choices

Chelsea Green Campaigning Hard To Join Hit ABC Network Show

Seth Rollins Gives New Update On Shoulder Surgery Recovery

Paul Wight Provides Update On Potential In-Ring Return