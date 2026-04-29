Stephen A Smith Admits His Biggest Fear Over Danhausen’s Curse on Him

Danhausen has been the talk of WWE since he made his company debut at the WWE Elimination Chamber event earlier this year in Chicago.

His debut was met with a confused response from the WWE Universe, but all of his appearances since have clicked in the way the company envisioned when they brought the comedy act into the fold.

Danhausen was one of the top merchandise movers over WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, and WWE merch partner, Fanatics, was said to be impressed and blown away by his popularity.

What makes Danhausen as popular as he is? A lot of things. The face paint, quirky demeanor, funny quotes, and the fact that he curses other talent in WWE. So far, the Danhausen curse is undefeated. Everyone that Danhausen has cursed has been unsuccessful in their following matches.

The Miz, Kit Wilson, and Dominik Mysterio have all felt the wrath of the Danhausen curse. As for ESPN announcer Stephen A. Smith? He's not worried about it at all. During an interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, Smith addressed Danhausen and said he isn't afraid of the curse.

“I ain’t worried about him," Smith said. "That don’t scare me. What I’m worried about is that it will have an effect on my New York Knicks against the Atlanta Hawks. That’s what I’m worried about. I’m not worried about me, but them damn Knicks don’t look the same. I’m very upset about it. I’m hoping he didn’t jinx them, but I’m not worried about him jinxing me.”

Danhausen made his presence felt at WrestleMania 42

Danhausen | WWE

Smith was around a large portion of the WrestleMania hype this year because of the WWE partnership with ESPN. The WWE PLE's now air on the ESPN Unlimited platform and have since last September. Ahead of WrestleMania this year, not only did Stephen A. Smith provide commentary and analysis on top matches, but top WWE stars joined his show in an effort to promote it.

Danhausen was a part of WrestleMania 42 this year, where he worked a segment on night two with John Cena, The Miz, and Kit Wilson. Danhausen and The Miz had been feuding on SmackDown and Miz disrespected Cena while he was in the ring delivering the Sunday attendance number to fans. Wilson joined him, but Danhausen evened up the odds.

Danhausen was all over the most recent episode of SmackDown. His popularity has seemingly forced WWE to feature him during more segments on weekly television.