Bloodline Feud Could Elevate Street Profits to Elusive Next Level
In October of 2013, Cody and Dustin Rhodes defeated The Shield on Raw to become WWE tag team champions.
It is an odd twist of fate that Cody Rhodes pinned Roman Reigns for the victory. But the victory was significant–the Rhodes brothers finally overcame a red-hot force in The Shield.
More than a decade later, the Street Profits are in need a of a similar career-altering win. As luck would have it, the current tag champs on SmackDown are The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, who are part of the most captivating story in all of pro wrestling.
If Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins can chase The Bloodline for those titles and overcome the group, then it will represent a key moment for the Street Profits. While it wouldn’t be their first title reign–the Profits held both the Raw and SmackDown tag titles–both of their prior runs as champs took place during the pandemic and generated only limited fanfare without a crowd.
Ford and Dawkins are in need of a build to a meaningful victory, as well as a lengthy title run–all of which could be accomplished in a feud against The Bloodline.
“Any time you get to call yourself a WWE champion, you know that you are at the top of your profession,” said Ford, whose real name is Kenneth Crawford. “The chemistry that we have is off the charts, and when, not if, we get ahold of the WWE tag team titles, they will be ours for a long time.”
Ford, 34, is proud to partner with Dawkins, who is the same age. Dawkins–whose name is Gary Gordon–was recently married, and the wedding officiant was Ford.
“We are brothers in and out of the ring,” said Dawkins. “I would like to hold tag team god with Montez while working on some singles accolades, as well. Tez brings that crazy agility to the ring and his personality sets him apart, he gets me hyped.”
The Street Profits were not part of this year’s card at SummerSlam. With Bobby Lashley no longer on WWE programming, they have lost an exceptionally talented part of their faction. Yet they continue to build momentum away from the ring, as they are ambassadors for C4, which is the exclusive energy drink of WWE.
The day before SummerSlam, Ford and Dawkins enjoyed time with fans in Cleveland at a C4-sponsored meet-and-greet.
“C4 has been an amazing partner,” said Ford. “I love getting to speak on behalf of a brand that brings out the best in me. I use C4 and it powers me through tough workouts, matches or whatever life throws my way. As I’ve said many times, C4 and WWE go together like peanut butter and jelly.”
“It’s an honor for me to speak on behalf of the official energy drink of WWE,” added Dawkins. “I proudly stand by C4, and I love interacting and meeting the WWE universe–they are the reason we do what we do. Having C4 afford us the opportunity to meet the fans in Cleveland was a blessing. Like WWE, C4 does it big, so having C4 Energy at SummerSlam for the fourth year in a row, and having them sponsoring our meet and greet this year, it was incredible.”
Both Ford and Dawkins have the potential to be outstanding singles wrestlers. Dripping with charisma, Ford could be a world title contender–but that path may be best attained by avoiding the traditional tag team split with Dawkins.
An option for the Profits is go the old school Hart Foundation/New Day route where they stay connected while also seeking success in their singles careers, which could strongly benefit both men.
“The Hart Foundation and New Day, respect to both crews, but the Street Profits would have to put our flavor on it,” said Ford. “I’m down with Angelo for the long haul–Angelo is power and speed, he’s a linebacker.
“And for sure, I think we can take the WWE tag team titles and add some singles gold, too.”