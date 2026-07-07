Brand New Trailer Drops For WWE Unreal Season 3 On Netflix

Season three of the WWE Unreal documentary series will premiere on Netflix later this month. On Monday, a brand new trailer for the season dropped and highlighted some of the key stories that will be featured on the show.

Much of the trailer features John Cena. A large chunk of content in season three of Unreal revolves around Cena and the last time is now retirement tour he conducted in WWE throughout 2025. The trailer includes interviews with Cena regarding his final match and the tour, which concluded in December of 2025. Other stars featured in the trailer are CM Punk, AJ Lee, and handful of other top WWE stars.

You can view the new trailer in full right here:

WWE: UNREAL returns July 21.



Go behind the scenes with the biggest WWE Superstars and back into the writer's room as career-defining decisions reshape WWE’s biggest season yet heading into WrestleMania 42. pic.twitter.com/Rc77099W6B — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2026

WWE and Netflix entered into a massive content distribution partnership at the beginning of 2025. In January of that year, WWE's flagship television show, Raw, began airing live on the popular streaming platform each week.

The content partnership also featured WWE PLE's airing on Netflix in international markets. Currently, the WWE runs their special events domestically on ESPN Unlimited. The WWE Unreal show premiered in 2025.

WWE Unreal is another strong content driver for Netflix

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque | Netflix

WWE Unreal provides an in-depth backstage look at the happenings in WWE. The show not only includes content and storylines with WWE Superstars, but on the writing team, production team, and talent relations team in WWE.

Previous storylines featured Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and others. The Rollins storyline was a fixture of season two. In it, Rollins detailed how he faked a knee injury for a storyline angle with CM Punk at SummerSlam.

Rollins pretended to be injured, but then shockingly appeared at SummerSlam and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. On that night, Rollins pinned CM Punk for the championship. Prior to losing the belt, Punk had just won it during a hard fought match with Gunther.

The third season of WWE Unreal is scheduled to premiere on July 21. In the meantime, this week's episode of WWE Raw is set to be massive on Netflix. Cody Rhodes is scheduled to challenge Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Also on the show, Oba Femi will address Brock Lesnar, the WWE World Tag Team Championships will be on the line when The Street Profits defend against The Vision. Also, Sol Ruca will defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Seth Rollins will start the show with a promo.