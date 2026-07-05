Seth Rollins, Oba Femi, Three Title Matches Set for "Championship Monday" Night Raw

We are officially on the road to WWE SummerSlam, and the July 6 edition of Monday Night Raw could have a major impact on what the final card will look like for this year's 'Biggest Party of the Summer."

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has dubbed tomorrow night's show as "Championship Monday," with three major title defenses on the schedule. As was previously announced this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn will be defending his newly won WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare earned his rematch after defeating Jey Uso in a No. 1 Contender's Match, and acting SmackDown GM Adam Pearce wasted no time in booking that title bout for his own brand's big show in Chicago, Illinois.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for TOMORROW NIGHT in Sweet Home Chicago!



📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/TKrec8ADiw — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 5, 2026

During his weekly rundown on social media, Adam Pearce also made two more championship matches official. Raquel Rodriguez defeated Maxxine Dupri this past Monday night and earned herself a Women's Intercontinental Championship opportunity in the process. That match against reigning champion Sol Ruca will now take place tomorrow night inside the Allstate Arena.

The World Tag Team Titles will also be up for grabs as Austin Theory and Bron Breakker get their rematch against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, in what could be The Vision's final shot at staying relevant and staying together as a unit.

Oba Femi shocked the world this past week when he passed up his guaranteed world title shot at SummerSlam to face Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell instead. The 2026 King of the Ring winner will be live on Netflix this week to further address his decision.

Finally, with The Ruler willingly stepping aside, Seth Rollins swooped in to claim his shot at Roman Reigns and the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary is set to kick off the broadcast on Monday night, just four weeks out from his clash with The OTC.

There's been no official announcement on a CM Punk return to WWE programming, but rumors have been running wild for weeks that he'll be making an appearance in his hometown of Chicago.

We'll have more on tomorrow night's show when our Monday Night Raw preview goes live at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) here on The Takedown on SI.

Current WWE Raw card for July 6:

Sami Zayn | WWE

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. The Vision for the WWE World Tag Team Championship

Seth Rollins will kick off the show

Oba Femi will address his decision to face Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell