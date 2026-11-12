Report Reveals Disappointing Crown Jewel Viewership Numbers

The Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia was marred by drama and controversy this year. The drama didn't translate into viewership.

The event was complicated by the ongoing violence in the region. Weeks prior, a Houthi missile struck the Riyadh international Airport and took out two entire gates of the airport.

Because of the attacks, the US Embassy issued multiple security warnings calling for United States citizens to leave the country unless they were essential emergency personnel. TKO Group, WWE's parent company, regularly said it was monitoring the situation in the country but planned to move forward with the show despite the risk.

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Just days before the event took place, the venue changed and moved from an outdoor location to an indoor venue with tighter security measures. As it turns out, all the work to get the event off the ground may not have been worth it, except for all the money WWE and TKO earned, of course.

Disappointing WWE Crown Jewel viewership

In a new report from The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer claimed that Crown Jewel viewership was much lower than other WWE PLE's this year. Meltzer suggested the viewership number was in the range of 1.2 million viewers.

According to the Observer, typical WWE premium live events draw 2 million viewers or more. In addition, the report noted that Google searches for the event were dramatically lower than normal, as Crown Jewel generated 57,000 Google searches, whereas other WWE shows have generated around 200,000.

Like past years, the Crown Jewel event was headlined by the WWE Crown Jewel Championship matches. These matches pitted world champions against world champions in both the men's and women's divisions.

On the women's side, Chelsea Green won the Crown Jewel Championship by beating Liv Morgan. The Green victory was short-lived, however. Minutes after her win, Tiffany Stratton turned heel and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women's Championship.

As for the men, Roman Reigns was crowned this year's WWE Crown Jewel Champion after defeating Sami Zayn in the main event to earn the title.

Other matches at Crown Jewel included The Vision vs. Penta and Je'Von Evans for the WWE World Tag Team Championships and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. Penta and Je'Von Evans defeated The Vision, while Rhodes outlasted Randy Orton.