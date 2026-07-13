Date, Location & Venue Announced for Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

WWE, the Houston First Corporation and the Houston Astros jointly announced Monday morning that the annual Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event will be held at Daikin Park on Saturday, November 28.

The year's event will be the 40th Survivor Series in history and the first to be held in the city of Houston, Texas, since 2017.

“Houston is the perfect host city to celebrate this milestone chapter in Survivor Series’ storied history, and we look forward to partnering with Houston First and the Houston Astros to deliver an unforgettable event,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a statement.

Survivor Series heading back to MLB stadium for a second year in a row

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque | Netflix

This is the second consecutive year that Survivor Series: WarGames will be held in a major sports stadium, following last year's event inside the home of the San Diego Padres. The show at Petco Park set records for both gate and attendance.

“We are excited to host the WWE Survivor Series at Daikin Park, just the second time this world class event will be held in a Major League stadium,” said Rachel Quan, Vice President, Special Events for the Houston Astros.

“The Houston Astros and Daikin Park take great pride in showcasing our city through big events – to the World Baseball Classic and beyond. Having a WWE event in our park for the first time since 2020 is another special event our team is excited to bring to our ballpark and our city.”

Daikin Park previously hosted the Royal Rumble back in 2020, adding to Houston's rich history with WWE that also includes the WrestleMania X-Seven, WrestleMania 25 and the 1989 Royal Rumble. Not to mention numerous episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

“We are proud to be able to help bring one of the world’s premier entertainment brands to Houston for what promises to be an unforgettable holiday weekend,” said Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First.

“Hosting WWE Survivor will bring thousands of passionate fans to our city and generate a significant economic impact for . Houston has earned a reputation for delivering world-class entertainment events, and we look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our destination.”

Tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames will go on sale starting Friday, August 7 at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) via Ticketmaster. General presale will begin Thursday, August 6 at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT), and there will also be an exclusive presale for Club WWE members will begin Wednesday, August 5 at that same time.

Additionally, Survivor Series Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more.