Brie Bella Shares New Update on Her Injury at SummerSlam

Brie Bella suffered an injury at WWE SummerSlam, and the former Divas Champion has now provided an update.

Bella returned to WWE earlier this year when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match and later on reunited with her sister, Nikki.

When Nikki suffered an ankle injury, Brie teamed up with Paige and won the Women's Tag Team Championship. Brie, Nikki, and Paige recently faced Fatal Influence at SummerSlam, where Brie suffered a broken scapula.

Now, the WWE Hall of Famer has shared an update about the nature of her injury and the timeline for her recovery.

Brie Bella | WWE

Brie Bella says she won't be getting surgery

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie recalled speaking with a surgeon after SummerSlam, who told her that it's difficult to break your scapula and that few doctors do surgery on them. Brie stated that, with this injury, she'd just have to let it heal.

“The orthopedic surgeon, when he came in, he was like, 'It’s really hard to break your scapula, and no one does surgery on scapulas. If you really want it, there is one doctor that can do it,'" Bella said. "But honestly, it’s like breaking your ribs, in a way. You just wait until they slowly heal. So that’s what I have to do."

Bella stated that moving forward, she will have to get X-rays every two weeks to make sure that her scapula is healing properly. She said that she will not be starting physical therapy for two weeks, so she'll have to take it easy until then. Bella went on to specify that she will be out of action for at least three months.

"From there, I’m out three to six months," she said. "So, it all depends on how my scapula heals. I like to think us Bellas, our bones heal quick, but the scapula’s kind of a tricky one."

Brie continued by noting that WWE wouldn't let her get back in the ring until she has fully healed. She expressed her disappointment about the injury derailing her return, but she also said she was excited to see what Nikki does in WWE while she's sidelined.

Despite Brie's injury, she and Nikki turned on Paige after their match at SummerSlam. At least in the short-term future, it seems likely that Nikki will feud with Paige. Beyond that, there's no telling what the future holds and how Brie may be folded back in once she returns.