Major Update on Brie Bella's Injury at SummerSlam

Just as it appeared that The Bella Twins were set for a full-scale WWE reunion, those plans will have to be scrapped for the foreseeable future. Potentially, even longer than they were already this year.

During Saturday night's match between The Bella Twins, Paige, and Fatal Influence at WWE SummerSlam, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Brie Bella appeared to injure her shoulder and began favoring it for most of the match. Her team would lose the bout, and afterward, she and her sister Nikki would turn on Paige, presumably setting up a major angle ahead of the fall season.

WWE creative will almost certainly have to do a pivot, however, as Brie announced on social media on Monday that she will be out for a long time.

"I wanted to thank you all for sending me all the love and warm wishes. When I was sitting in the hospital, I was reading everything you guys were sending my way, love you all!!! Unfortunately I’ll be out for a bit. I broke my scapula," she said in an Instagram post.

"If there’s one thing I know about my sister and I is that we don’t let broken bones stop us. Not sure how I finished that match, but I do believe between the adrenaline, passion for the business and the love for all the women I work with, it gave me the drive to finish. Now my new journey starts!!"

Despite delivering news Bella fans no doubt wanted to avoid, she asserted that her family will take care of her and that she will be back in the ring once recovered.

"Buddy said he’s going to be my assistant, Birdie‘s going to be my nurse and they both told me that daddy is going to be my personal chef, so I am set!! if there is one thing about I know about Brie Mode, she always finds a way to come back to her wrestling home. Let the recovery begin. 🫶🏽"

Saturday's match was Brie's 15th since returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

What is Nikki Bella's path now without Brie?

Despite the twins coming back to wrestling in January, they only wrestled twice before injuries once again sidelined one of them.

Nikki Bella may be without creative. | Netflix

The two seemed prime for a big multi-team tag match at WrestleMania 42, but a leg injury to Nikki would force her to miss the match and several months of action. That allowed a returning Paige to slide into her spot, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Brie.

Brie and Paige lost the tag titles to Fatal Influence at Saturday Night's Main Event in July at Madison Square Garden. It is unclear whether or not Nikki will miss television time as a result of her sister's injury.

A broken scapula can typically take several months to heal, while athletic recovery can take up to six months or more.