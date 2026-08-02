Worrying Injury Update on Brie Bella Following WWE SummerSlam Match
Brie Bella lost her match at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday night, but also may have lost some future time in the ring as well.
At SummerSlam inside US Bank Stadium, Brie Bella teamed up with her sister Nikki and former tag team champion partner Paige to take on Fatal Influence. During the match, Brie took a nasty bump on a move and was then seen holding her shoulder for the remainder of the match.
When the match was over, The Bella Twins turned on Paige. They attacked her from behind after the loss, and Brie was visibly favoring the seemingly injured shoulder as she tried to kick and stomp on Paige.
In a post-SummerSlam Saturday press conference, WWE CCO Triple H addressed the injury and said that she was taken to a nearby hospital for further examination and scans. He didn't say whether or not she would be out of action for a significant amount of time, but confirmed that they were ready to pivot on creative plans if needed.
"She's injured. I don't have an update yet," Triple H said. "She got some treatment here, has been taken to the hospital to get some scans done. Hurt a shoulder. Seems pretty bad, but I don't have that answer yet. Hopefully it won't be as bad as we thought it was."
The Bella Twins don't have luck on their side during current WWE run
The Bella Twins have been snake-bit with injuries ever since returning to WWE. The Hall of Famers were set to wrestle for tag team gold at WrestleMania this year, but Nikki Bella was injured and couldn't wrestle in the match. Nikki returned just a couple of weeks ago and now it appears Brie will be on the shelf for at least a little bit.
In other women's division action on Saturday, Liv Morgan defeated Iyo Sky to retain her WWE Women's World Championship. The bout opened the show and was one of the best matches of the night.
Morgan got some help from her Judgment Day faction and eventually put Sky away with Oblivion. SummerSlam continues tomorrow in Minneapolis.
Sunday is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Other announced matches for the show include Chad Gable vs. Penta for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship, a ladder match for the WWE Women's Championship, and Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Men's United States Championship.
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn