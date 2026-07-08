Brock Lesnar's Final Appearance Before SummerSlam Announced

Brock Lesnar's next appearance has been announced.

At SummerSlam, Lesnar will face Oba Femi in a trilogy match. It's not just any match, though. The third Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar battle will take place inside Hell in a Cell.

Lesnar and Femi have had quite the year. The duo crossed paths during this year's Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia and then faced one another at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Femi won the first battle in just a couple of minutes. After the match, Lesnar appeared to retire from WWE.

That retirement was short-lived, however. In the months after WrestleMania, Lesnar attacked Femi and declared that he was coming out of retirement because he couldn't live with the loss. The two went on to have a second match at Clash in Italy where Lesnar was victorious. He hit seven F5's on Femi to get the job done.

Brock Lesnar to appear on the Raw before SummerSlam

We now know that Lesnar will next appear on the Raw before SummerSlam. That event is being held inside the Intuit Dome, and on Tuesday, the venue announced that Lesnar would be on hand via a post on X.

"JUST ANNOUNCED! Brock Lesnar returns to WWE RAW! Grab your tix now and meet us here July 27th"

JUST ANNOUNCED! Brock Lesnar returns to WWE RAW! Grab your tix now and meet us here July 27th 💥: https://t.co/HkoriD7u4W pic.twitter.com/o4NR7wGMTW — Intuit Dome (@IntuitDome) July 7, 2026

Lesnar is set to be the hometown favorite opposite Femi at SummerSlam this year, which is the host state of this year's show.

As for Femi, he was this year's King of the Ring winner. As King, Femi earned a shot at the world championship of his choosing at SummerSlam, but decided to put his title aspirations on hold to face Lesnar for a third time. Lesnar agreed to the challenge, but only if it was inside Hell in a Cell. Femi jumped at the opportunity and the match was made official.

The full SummerSlam card is beginning to round out nicely. In addition to Lesnar vs. Femi, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. Iyo Sky won the Queen of the Ring tournament and has chosen to face WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi | WWE

Last night on Raw, CM Punk won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Sami Zayn. With that victory, Punk is also scheduled to have a title match at SummerSlam.

At this point, his opponent could be a number of different talents, including Cody Rhodes.