Oba Femi Slays 'The Beast' as Brock Lesnar Teases Retirement at WrestleMania

Oba Femi ruled WWE WrestleMania 42 with an impressive win against Brock Lesnar.

In what was one of the most anticipated matches on the WrestleMania card, "The Ruler" showcased his potential by defeating Lesnar in under five minutes at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Lesnar took Femi to "Suplex City" early on and even hit his F-5 finisher, but Femi quickly got to his feet in a stunning development. He then turned the tide by hitting a chokeslam and Fall from Grace on Lesnar to notch the pin.

OBA FEMI JUST BEAT BROCK LESNAR!!!! WOW!!



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/5tqbLIULet — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

After the match, there was another shocking twist, as Lesnar removed his gloves and boots to signal his retirement. Lesnar then shared a hug and embrace with Paul Heyman before waving to the fans in attendance.

The match, which was Femi's WrestleMania debut after being called up to the WWE main roster earlier this year, aired exclusively on ESPN. He had previously wrestled Cody Rhodes to a no-contest at Saturday Night's Main Event last December after interference from Drew McIntyre.

Femi's victory against Lesnar suggests that WWE has even bigger plans for him entering a pivotal post-WrestleMania stretch for the company.

Oba Femi proves that he is "The One"

In the build to the match, Femi made the declaration that he was "the one" who would destroy Lesnar.

His supreme confidence and determination were authentic, and the reaction from WWE fans made it clear that his ascent would be undeniable.

WWE's decision to have Femi defeat Lesnar proves that the company could have something huge lined up for him heading into the summer, and that would be understandable given his unparalleled rise to the top.

Femi, who will turn 28 years old on Wednesday, is such a hot commodity that he may skyrocket right into the world title picture as soon as Monday's edition of Raw after WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk is the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, and Femi being thrust into the role of confronting the winner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas would be a must-see attraction and establish that he is aiming for the top prize.

Even Paul "Triple H" Levesque has publicly noted his appreciation for what Femi brings to the table as a rising superstar in WWE.

"I'm telling you, this kid is something special," Levesque said in a recent interview on ESPN's First Take. "Never seen anything like it."

Levesque also applauded Femi's ability on the microphone after a well-received segment with Paul Heyman on Raw.

With that sort of backing from WWE creative, Femi has the opportunity to be one of NXT's biggest success stories.