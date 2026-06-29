Oba Femi Makes Stunning Decision on His World Title Shot at WWE SummerSlam

Oba Femi had earned himself a World Championship Match at WWE SummerSlam by winning The King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions, but now he's voluntarily made other plans for himself.

The Ruler turned king kicked off Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Atlantic City for his coronation and was interrupted by the returning Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

It was Lesnar's first appearance on WWE programming since he defeated Femi at Clash in Italy last month. He admitted that he hadn't been watching Raw in recent weeks, but his advocate, Paul Heyman, had been filling him in on everything Femi had said about him in recent weeks.

Oba Femi challenges Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam! Brock accepts under one condition:



INSIDE HELL IN A CELL!!!! ⛓️‍💥



🎟️: https://t.co/NCo5yBBF5n pic.twitter.com/Xb2pBXSQOs — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

The Beast then delivered a low blow and an F-5 as a form of payback for all of the trash talking. As Lesnar and Heyman began making their way up the ramp, Femi got back to his feet and grabbed a microphone.

Desperate to get his hands on Brock for a third time, Femi issued a challenge for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' in Lesnar's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Not only did Brock accept, but he upped the ante by suggesting they settle their issues inside Hell in a Cell.

Oba Femi gives up his World Title Opportunity at SummerSlam

Oba Femi | WWE

Back from a commercial break, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce spoke to Femi backstage and confirmed that he would be foregoing his guaranteed world title opportunity (at least for now) to face Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell. Femi agreed, saying that he'll take his world title shots whenever he wants.

This is a booking decision that is very likely to draw heavy criticism from members of the WWE fanbase, who are more than ready to see Femi compete against World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns or WWE Champion Sami Zayn.

WWE made a very wise choice by putting the crown on Femi, instead of screwing him over as many predicted, but the creative team has now rendered the King of the Ring Tournament meaningless by having him (essentially) forfeit his prize.

It was not made 100 percent clear whether Femi would still have his guaranteed opportunity after SummerSlam, or if he'd have to earn another shot down the line. Hopefully, commentary will clear that up at some point.

WWE SummerSlam card (announced):

IYO SKY | WWE

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III inside Hell in a Cell