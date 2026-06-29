Oba Femi Makes Stunning Decision on His World Title Shot at WWE SummerSlam
Oba Femi had earned himself a World Championship Match at WWE SummerSlam by winning The King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions, but now he's voluntarily made other plans for himself.
The Ruler turned king kicked off Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Atlantic City for his coronation and was interrupted by the returning Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.
It was Lesnar's first appearance on WWE programming since he defeated Femi at Clash in Italy last month. He admitted that he hadn't been watching Raw in recent weeks, but his advocate, Paul Heyman, had been filling him in on everything Femi had said about him in recent weeks.
The Beast then delivered a low blow and an F-5 as a form of payback for all of the trash talking. As Lesnar and Heyman began making their way up the ramp, Femi got back to his feet and grabbed a microphone.
Desperate to get his hands on Brock for a third time, Femi issued a challenge for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' in Lesnar's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Not only did Brock accept, but he upped the ante by suggesting they settle their issues inside Hell in a Cell.
Oba Femi gives up his World Title Opportunity at SummerSlam
Back from a commercial break, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce spoke to Femi backstage and confirmed that he would be foregoing his guaranteed world title opportunity (at least for now) to face Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell. Femi agreed, saying that he'll take his world title shots whenever he wants.
This is a booking decision that is very likely to draw heavy criticism from members of the WWE fanbase, who are more than ready to see Femi compete against World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns or WWE Champion Sami Zayn.
WWE made a very wise choice by putting the crown on Femi, instead of screwing him over as many predicted, but the creative team has now rendered the King of the Ring Tournament meaningless by having him (essentially) forfeit his prize.
It was not made 100 percent clear whether Femi would still have his guaranteed opportunity after SummerSlam, or if he'd have to earn another shot down the line. Hopefully, commentary will clear that up at some point.
WWE SummerSlam card (announced):
- Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship
- Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III inside Hell in a Cell
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino