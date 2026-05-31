Brock Lesnar Defeats Oba Femi and Avenges WrestleMania Loss at WWE Clash in Italy

The last time we saw Brock Lesnar in a WWE match, he got destroyed by Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Lesnar retired abruptly in the ring after that loss at WrestleMania. A little over a month later, Lesnar attacked Femi and shocked the world by saying he wanted to return to the ring for another match against The Ruler. Femi accepted the rematch and the duo battled again at WWE Clash in Italy on Sunday afternoon.

Lesnar made good on his promise to take Femi down and avenge his loss from WrestleMania, but it took a lot to bring him down.

That is why he's THE BEAST!! 🔥#WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/FB3Avxyry8 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Lesnar started the match by attacking Femi right before the bell rang. That early rush allowed him to hit Femi with four straight F5 moves. Lesnar went for the cover and win after the F5's, but Femi kicked out.

Femi and Lesnar continued to battle, which eventually spilled to the outside of the ring. There, Lesnar hit Femi with another F5, this time through the announced table.

In total, Lesnar gave Femi seven F5's before successfully making the cover for the victory in the match. Femi dished out plenty of punishment to Lesnar, including his one armed choke slam. He was unable to hit his Fall From Grace powerbomb that won him the match at WrestleMania, though.

Is a trilogy match on the horizon for Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar?

Oba Femi | Netflix

After the match, Lesnar celebrated with Paul Heyman as Femi looked on in disappointment. Lesnar gloated on the outside of the ring and called Femi a b----.

The Femi loss now sets up a trilogy match between Femi and Lesnar down the road. Could that match take place at Summerslam this year? It's certainly possible.

WWE Summerslam takes place from Lesnar's home state of Minnesota. According to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, Lesnar did file official retirement papers after WrestleMania. The return at Clash in Italy was for one match only.

Will Femi be able to lure Lesnar out of retirement for a third go around? Time will tell.

F-5 THROUGH THE TABLE AND OBA FEMI STOOD UP!!



OH MY GOD!! #WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/VnyLictsYw — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

WWE Clash in Italy is the first-ever PLE in the country. On the show, Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther and Rhea Ripley retained her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill.

Sol Ruca shocked the world and defeated Becky Lynch with a Sol Snatcher to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.