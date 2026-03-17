Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 42 Opponent Revealed on WWE Raw

The Ruler is heading to Las Vegas to slay The Beast.

WrestleMania 42 is less than five weeks away, and another major match-up for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' appears to be set.

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE Raw Monday night in San Antonio, Texas, and he came looking for a fight. He interrupted a show-opening promo from Seth Rollins and marched down to the ring looking for a measure of revenge for last week's attack against his longtime advocate Paul Heyman.

FA F5 😱



BROCK LESNAR IS CLEARING OUT EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/TS3dV0vjCk — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026

The Beast took out several of Rollins' masked associates before coming face-to-face with The Visionary, who has yet to be medically cleared for physical contact following shoulder surgery last fall.

It was an excellent swerve in the moment, as it appeared that the WWE creative team had decided to have Rollins and Lesnar work with one another next month with Seth's planned opponent, Bron Breakker, currently out injured. But that was not the case.

Oba Femi has answered Brock Lesnar's challenge for WrestleMania 42

As the The Beast approached Rollins, the lights inside the Frost Bank Center went dark and Oba Femi's music hit.

The two-time NXT Champion strutted his way down to the ring for a confrontation with the very man who eliminated him from the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

THE RULER IS HERE AND JUST DROPPED BROCK LESNAR! 👑



DId @Obaofwwe just accept Brock Lesnar's Open Challenge for #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/hL9UvXmV7O — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026

After a brief stare-down, Femi took advantage of a brief distraction from Rollins and flattened The Beast with a thunderous Fall from Grace. The Ruler then emphatically pointed at the WrestleMania 42 sign hanging in the rafters, signaling that he's ready for the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.'

Recent reports had indicated that WWE was having a difficult time nailing down a WrestleMania opponent for Lesnar this year, with the likes of Femi, Gunther and LA Knight in the conversation. The company was apparently very aware that the vast majority of the fanbase wanted to see Femi get the nod, and while the match has yet to be officially announced, it certainly appears that members of the WWE Universe are getting their wish.

With Lesnar and Femi now on a collision course for Las Vegas, the door is still open for Seth Rollins to battle Bron Breakker. The company is reportedly optimistic that both men will be ready to continue their program with each other by WrestleMania weekend.

Current WrestleMania 42 Card:

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship