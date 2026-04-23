Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future Unclear Amid Conflicting Reports

Have we truly seen the last of Brock Lesnar as a WWE Superstar?

Night Two of WrestleMania 42 kicked off with Brock Lesnar taking on Oba Femi. While many in the WWE Universe feared the company would halt Femi's momentum at the Showcase of the Immortals with a loss to the Beast Incarnate, the company and Lesnar, for that matter, did the right thing by putting over The Ruler in huge fashion in front of a massive audience, including airing live on ESPN's cable channel.

Following the match, Lesnar did something even more shocking than losing by seemingly retiring from WWE, leaving his gloves and boots in the ring. The Beast Incarnate essentially babyfaced himself with this farewell, leaving even Paul Heyman in tears as Lesnar waved goodbye to the WWE Universe for the very last time, or did he?

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar | WWE

People within WWE are split on Brock Lesnar's future with the company

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar's WWE future, or lack thereof, was discussed, noting there was a strong belief among many that Lesnar was genuinely saying goodbye to the WWE Universe when he left his gloves and boots in the ring on Sunday night.

However, there are also those who believe that due to SummerSlam being in his hometown of Minneapolis, Lesnar will be back for one last match later this year. One WWE source said that while they hope The Beast Incarnate will be part of the SummerSlam card, nothing is definite at this time.

If Lesnar is going to compete one last time, it will no doubt be against Gunther, for whom Paul Heyman owes a huge favor for The Ring General taking care of his Seth Rollins problem leading into WrestleMania 42.

Does Gunther really need to be Brock Lesnar's last match?

While WWE has firmly planted the seeds that Gunther and Brock Lesnar would collide at SummerSlam later this year, is that match really necessary?

The Ring General has already ended the careers of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles. Three of the biggest names in the history of modern-day professional wrestling. That's more than enough for any wrestler to coast on for the rest of their career.

In hindsight, letting Oba Femi have the feather in his cap of ending Brock Lesnar's career will do way more for The Ruler long-term than Gunther retiring another big name.

If WWE has to go back to the drawing board when it comes to Gunther's favor from Paul Heyman, it will not only benefit Oba Femi, but it will also force the company to get creative in terms of what's next for The Ring General.