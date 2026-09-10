Candidates Revealed for First-Ever WWE 2K27 Cover Star Fan Vote

Will The Ruler Oba Femi grace the cover of next year's WWE 2K27 video game? 2K is putting the choice in the hands of the WWE Universe.

WWE Champion CM Punk was announced earlier this year as the main cover star of WWE 2K26. While it seemed like an obvious choice at the time, several fans took to social media to complain, wishing they'd had a say in who appeared on the cover of the yearly 2K title.

2K and WWE seemingly heard the complaints and have decided to switch things up for WWE 2K27 next year. However, fans might be less than thrilled about how they can vote or the lack of options they have when it comes to who will grace next year's cover.

Club WWE members get to vote for the cover star of WWE 2K27

WWE issued a press release this afternoon announcing that Club WWE members will exclusively be able to vote for the cover star of WWE 2K27 starting September 11.

The company is providing fans with only eight choices to determine next year's cover. Surprisingly, many of the company's top names have been omitted, making the selection more about the company's future than its present. The eight choices are as follows:

Bron Breakker

Fatal Influence

Je'Von Evans

Oba Femi

Penta

Sol Ruca

Stephanie Vaquer

Trick Williams

To vote for the cover star of WWE 2K27, you must be a registered member of Club WWE. A subscription service that runs $99 annually, or $8.25 a month across the year.

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of WWE 2K27, WWE and @2K today announced the first-ever WWE 2K27 Superstar Cover Fan Vote, giving registered @ClubWWE members an unprecedented opportunity to help determine which WWE Superstar will be immortalized on an edition of WWE 2K27!… pic.twitter.com/hOq5KgjfjY — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2026

Oba Femi appears to be a foregone conclusion as WWE 2K27's cover star

While it seems 2K and WWE are putting the choice of next year's cover star in the hands of the WWE Universe, the options provided point to a very obvious winner.

Oba Femi's rise throughout 2026 has been nothing short of phenomenal. From defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 to being crowned King of the Ring and later retiring Lesnar at SummerSlam, The Ruler has been clearly positioned as the future of WWE for years to come.

Oba Femi | WWE

With Femi being paired with other names that simply aren't on his current level of popularity, it seems like a very obvious decision that The Ruler will be gracing the cover of the video game next year.

Is there any chance we'll see anyone beyond Oba Femi grace the cover of WWE 2K27? It's highly unlikely. But 2K won't officially announce the cover star until early next year.