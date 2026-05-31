El Grande Americano Draws Thunderous Reactions in Mexico as Wrestling World Raves Over Mask vs Mask Match

Just because a storyline or a match has a predictable outcome does not mean it's going to fall flat.

There was no greater example of this than Saturday night's Mask vs. Mask Match at AAA Noche De Los Grandes between El Grande Americano and the "Original" El Grande Americano.

From the moment he first donned the mask, wrestling fans knew that Chad Gable was the "Original" El Grande Americano. It was a gimmick that was widely panned at first, but when Gable went down with an injury and Ludwig Kaiser assumed his identity, the character took off. Especially with the Lucha Libre AAA crowds.

El Grande Americano received a hero's ovation Saturday night inside a jam-packed Arena Monterrey. His entrance was worthy of the grand stage at WrestleMania 42, but the reaction he received in Mexico likely blew any reception he would have gotten in Las Vegas out of the water. And many fans took note it.

What an entrance for El Grande Americano at AAA Noches De Los Grandes

This entrance was f*cking surreal.



El Grande Americano is the most over wrestler in WWE right now.



Holy sh*t.#AAANocheDeLosGrandes pic.twitter.com/8Ne8C4Xl9y — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) May 31, 2026

"This entrance was f*cking surreal. El Grande Americano is the most over wrestler in WWE right now. Holy sh*t." - Wrestling Pics & Clips wrote on X.

The Full Entrance of El Grande Americano.



WHAT AN OVATION 🔥#AAANocheDeLosGrandes pic.twitter.com/04VKDEzyQm — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) May 31, 2026

"WHAT AN OVATION" - Roman Reigns SZN exclaimed in all caps with a fire emoji.

El Grande Americano just arrived with one of the greatest wrestling entrances of all time for the Mask vs. Mask Match in Mexico.



The biggest babyface in all of Mexico.



PURE GOOSEBUMPS 😭🔥#AAANochedelosGrandes

pic.twitter.com/vreJMtrCGh — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) May 31, 2026

"El Grande Americano just arrived with one of the greatest wrestling entrances of all time for the Mask vs. Mask Match in Mexico. The biggest babyface in all of Mexico. PURE GOOSEBUMPS."

The El Grande Americano storyline was absolutely phenomenal.



There was one thing I was so wrong about: I thougth they should've had the mask vs. mask match at WrestleMania.



Nah. Doing it at AAA in Mexico was the perfect culmination of one of the best angles of the year. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 31, 2026

Everything played out so well on Saturday night, that ESPN's Andreas Hale admitted he was wrong about Mask vs. Mask needing to take place at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this year.

"Doing it at AAA in Mexico was the perfect culmination of one of the best angles of the year," Hale wrote on social media.

There was only one possible outcome for Mask vs. Mask

El Grande Americano | WWE.com

Given his megastar status in AAA, there was no way that Kaiser could have lost on Saturday. After a half-hour-long, chaotic, no-holds-barred spectacle, the right booking decision was made.

El Grande Americano went over the OG Americano with a running headbutt, and the crowd inside

Arena Monterrey nearly blew the roof off the facility.

Austin pop.



Gable attacking the mat like that on the final bump too…



Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/dE3ZIlkjR5 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 31, 2026

"[Steve] Austin pop. Gable attacking the mat like that on the final bump too… Great stuff," our own Jon Alba wrote on X.

On God , Mexico needs a WrestleMania. Look at that pop. pic.twitter.com/EFMRbXPW9R — Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) May 31, 2026

"On God , Mexico needs a WrestleMania. Look at that pop," Kazeem Famuyide proclaimed.

El Grande Americano Mask vs Mask was GENERATIONAL.#AAANocheDeLosGrandes pic.twitter.com/h6a94pgPX0 — Deonte DDJ (@deonteddj) May 31, 2026

Deonte DDJ called Mask vs. Mask "GENERATIONAL" during his reaction video.

Mask vs. Mask proves that WWE still has its fastball

There's been a great deal of talk ahead of Sunday afternoon's Clash in Italy Premium Live Event about WWE leveling off creatively, or even flatlining, when compared to that product that rival AEW is producing right now.

The culmination of the Chad Gable and Ludwig Kaiser rivalry in Lucha Libre AAA is proof that WWE can still produce some of the best wrestling content in the world, and Mask vs. Mask is receiving high praise from the critics.

If you haven't watched the Chad Gable vs. Kaiser match, you really should stop whatever you are doing and watch it now. One of the great match presentations of all-time. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 31, 2026

"If you haven't watched the Chad Gable vs. Kaiser match, you really should stop whatever you are doing and watch it now. One of the great match presentations of all-time," the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer wrote.

It’ll be extremely difficult for anything on today’s Clash in Italy card to top last night’s Mask vs. Mask match. That bar has been set exceptionally high heading into today. If anything manages to come close, it’ll go down as one hell of an in-ring weekend for WWE. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 31, 2026

"It’ll be extremely difficult for anything on today’s Clash in Italy card to top last night’s Mask vs. Mask match. That bar has been set exceptionally high heading into today. If anything manages to come close, it’ll go down as one hell of an in-ring weekend for WWE," WrestleVotes said on their social media accounts.

El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano OG was easily one of the best matches of the year! Even one of the best stories of the year!



Kayfabe aside: Chad Gable & Ludwig Kaiser having a main event like that was not on my 2026 bingo card. Bravo boys! #AAANocheDeLosGrandes pic.twitter.com/y3sfYXXTPz — Joey Karni (@itsjoeykarni) May 31, 2026

"El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano OG was easily one of the best matches of the year! Even one of the best stories of the year!" Joey Karni wrote. "Kayfabe aside: Chad Gable & Ludwig Kaiser having a main event like that was not on my 2026 bingo card. Bravo boys!"

El Grande Americano vs Original El Grande Americano has a rating of 9.67 on Cagematch. It is currently rated the 19th highest rated match of all time on Cagematch#AAANochedeLosGrandes pic.twitter.com/GUn8LfqBbh — Cory of False Finish (@Cory_Hays407) May 31, 2026

As of this writing, it appears that Mask vs. Mask is receiving top marks across the board. Cory Hays of False Finish has pointed out that Gable and Kaiser currently have the 19th-highest rated match of all-time on Cagematch.

In his first public comment since revealing his true identity to the world, Chad Gable said that the mask may have died for him, but he suddenly feels more alive than ever.

If you don't believe the hype, you can go check out the match for yourself. It's available to stream on all WWE and Lucha Libre AAA social channels.