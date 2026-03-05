Record Number of Women's Matches Could Be Booked for Massive WrestleMania 42 Card

Cards are always subject to change, but WrestleMania 42 is shaping up to be an all-timer for the women's division.

The annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' will take place in a little over six weeks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the WWE creative team is still in the process of finalizing the lineup for this year's event.

Five matches have been announced for the show thus far, with CM Punk versus Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship set to close out the weekend festivities on April 19. Either Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar has issued an open challenge.

As for the ladies, Stephanie Vaquer is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan, and Jade Cargill is going to face Women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship. But wait, there are potentially many more matches on the way.

In an update that is going to please women's wrestling fans across the globe, the guys behind WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select are reporting that a record number of women's matches could be taking place at WrestleMania this year.

"Wrestlevotes Radio reports that there is an idea within WWE creative that could see at least six women's matches across the two nights of WrestleMania. They've heard that at least five of those are pretty firmly planned."

What could the six women's matches be at WrestleMania 42?

AJ Lee | Netflix

A slate of matches was not revealed in the WrestleVotes Radio report, but AJ Lee and Becky Lynch facing each other for the Women's Intercontinental Championship has been rumored to be happening at WrestleMania 42 since December.

It would also be incredibly shocking if a multi-team Women's Tag Team Title Match did not take place, considering how prominently the entire division has been featured over the past several months.

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, The Judgment Day and the returning Bella Twins should all be in consideration for a title shot against the new champs, Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Giulia could also put her Women's United States Championship on the line during the show, which would mark the first time in that title's history that it was defended on a Premium Live Event. It's anyone's guess on who her opponent(s) could be, but a match between the Beautiful Madness and IYO SKY was booked ahead of the Elimination Chamber and then changed at the last minute.

Tiffany Stratton, Jordynne Grace, Michin and Chelsea Green, assuming her ankle heals in time, are all without firm WrestleMania plans at the moment as well.

The sixth women's match would obviously be non-title. Friction has been teased between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss as of late. Asuka and Kairi Sane have also been barreling toward a split for months now. It'll be interesting to see which matches end up getting booked, on what BodySlam is reporting has the potential to be a massive card.

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that WrestleMania 42 will feature at least 14 matches over the 2 nights. Another source indicated that the card could have a solid 16 matches this year with the earlier start time that was announced recently."

Night one of WrestleMania 42 will go live at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on Saturday, April 18 on ESPN in the United States and internationally on Netflix.

Current WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship