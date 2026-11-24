WrestleMania 35 was a historic event. Fans will remember it for being insanely long. They will also remember it as the first-ever WrestleMania where the women's division wrestled in the show's main event.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey faced off in a winner-take-all match for the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships.

That triple-threat main event started after midnight on the East Coast at MetLife Stadium and lasted more than 20 minutes, while the entire WrestleMania broadcast lasted over seven hours. Needless to say, the audience was tired.

Charlotte Flair criticizes WrestleMania 35

Charlotte Flair | WWE

In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Flair discussed the history-making match, and she wasn't kind about it, saying it wasn't good and that they should have structured things differently.

“It’s not good, and it was very late," Flair said of the first-ever all-women's main event at WrestleMania. "Entrance is iconic. That was a long WrestleMania. I just think we could have structured it differently.

"Honestly, so Ronda was the killer, right? But Becky and I had this, obviously, butting heads. Due to how much bigger I was than Ronda, not taking away from what she can do, I don’t know if I would have had Becky and I working together up front so much."

Coming into the event, Flair was the SmackDown champion and Rousey was the Raw champion. They each put their titles on the line, while the biggest star in the company at the time was Becky Lynch. When she won the match and both titles, it was a crowning moment of a nearly year-long journey.

Rousey and Lynch had a heated rivalry at the time and never got to have a one-on-one match. It was scheduled for Survivor Series, but Lynch was not allowed to compete because of a concussion suffered on the Raw prior. Flair was inserted into the match and had her first of many singles encounters with Rousey at the show.

WrestleMania 35 ended up being the last one-night WrestleMania event. The following year at WrestleMania 36 during the pandemic, the company split the card into two nights, and it has stayed that way. The length of WrestleMania 35 proved to be an insurmountable hill to overcome. That and the pandemic together forced a switch to keep the show length reasonable.

Rousey doesn't seem headed back to WWE anytime soon. That doesn't mean it won't ever happen, though her last pro wrestling appearance was for AEW.