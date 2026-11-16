Charlotte Flair has done just about everything there is to do in WWE.

Flair is a 14-time world champion, a former tag team champion, and a WrestleMania main event talent. She wrestled both Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in New York. On Friday, she added John Cena Classic participant to her list of accomplishments. Flair is also the only woman to win two Royal Rumbles, first in 2020 and again in 2025.

Each of those victories marks an era of Flair's career. In 2020, she was at the peak of her powers. In 2025, the win marked her return to the ring after a serious knee injury kept her away.

Charlotte Flair says she was a shell of herself for 2025 Royal Rumble win

Charlotte Flair | WWE

In a new interview with Outkick, Flair talked in-depth about the differences between the two victories. They were drastic. Flair said that for the second win, she felt like a shell of her former self because she had been away from action for so long.

“The first Royal Rumble that I won in Houston, it definitely was ‘this is my division,' Flair said. "I actually could not believe I won. It was such a surreal moment. I felt it in all my being. But when I came back the second time in 2025, after my knee injury, I very much was a shell of myself.

"I was very nervous. (I) Wasn’t sure what the reception was gonna be, but knowing that I had crossed the finish lines in terms of when I was away, being back in that ring was all that I thought about. So, all that preparation to get back and how hard it was to get back on a professional and personal level meant the world to me.”

After winning the Royal Rumble in 2025, she went on to wrestle Tiffany Stratton for the world championship at WrestleMania. Stratton won the match and the loss served as a launching point for Flair in the women's division. The rest of 2025 was about Flair finding her footing again, and part of that revolved around forming a tag team with Alexa Bliss. Bliss and Flair won the tag titles later in the year.

Flair will look to finish 2026 strong inside the John Cena Classic. The first-ever event takes place this December and will feature main roster vs. NXT-style matches, with Cena personally inviting talent. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Cena invited Flair to participate in the event. While accepting the invite, Flair thanked Cena for helping her get back when times were tough because of an injury.

Charlotte Flair | WWE

Flair will also be captaining a team at Survivor Series inside WarGames. She is leading a team that includes Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Stephanie Vaquer against Team Jade Cargill. WWE Survivor Series airs live on November 28.