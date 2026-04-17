Charlotte Flair Reveals Heartwarming Source of Strength and Inspiration

The Charlotte Flair walking into Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42 this weekend is very different from The Queen who walked into the same stadium this time last year.

Charlotte Flair challenged Tiffany Stratton last year for the WWE Women's Championship, in a rivalry that quickly became personal as the two women went off-script, delivering personal comments to one another on the road to WrestleMania 41.

Surprisingly, Flair would go on to lose that match and, in doing so, changed the trajectory of her WWE career forever. The Queen would find a new partner in Alexa Bliss, which helped change fans' perception of her over the past year.

Flair would also form an emotional bond with a young fan named Scarlett, who was battling cancer. Scarlett helped design Flair's gear last year at Survivor Series, and the two would be seen together again on a future episode of Raw.

Charlotte Flair | WWE

Charlotte Flair names Scarlett as her source of strength and inspiration

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was a recent guest on ESPN SportsCenter. When her connection with Scarlett was brought up, Flair revealed that she will be in attendance this weekend at WrestleMania, calling the young fan her source of strength and inspiration.

"Well, first she will be there this Saturday," Charlotte Flair revealed. "We will be somewhat matching again. Actually, she's my source of strength and inspiration. When I met her, I was out on my knee injury and seeing what she's going through and battling every single day and facing it with a smile on her face, it really puts life into perspective.

It puts life into perspective for me, and sometimes, well, for me, being an athlete, I was really lost when I was injured. And the only thing that I could do was put my energy and focus into others, and I put it into her, and if that helps her have something to look forward to, and her family and her big sister, Elena, it's the least I can do. I mean, she really is just a beacon of light. And I think that goes for all the kids. I think I want to become what I needed growing up. And that is what I set out to do."

Charlotte Flair is looking forward to sharing the spotlight with Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 42

The Queen heads into WrestleMania this weekend with her best friend, Alexa Bliss, as they will attempt to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in a fatal four-way match.

While Flair is no stranger to WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss hasn't competed at the Showcase of the Immortals since WrestleMania 36, when she teamed with Nikki Cross to defeat the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Bliss is arguably one of the most popular women on WWE's roster, so to see her miss that many WrestleManias in a row is honestly a mind-boggling statistic.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair | Netflix

When asked why her run over the last year with Alexa Bliss has been so enjoyable, Flair admitted that in the past she hasn't liked sharing the spotlight, but teaming with Bliss has allowed her to showcase a different side of her character and connect with fans in a different way.

"If you had asked me probably the last eight WrestleManias, I would have said, yeah, I don't like sharing the spotlight," Charlotte Flair said. "But having this incredible year with her by my side and being able to bring out a different side of my character, which has allowed me to connect with the fans in a different way than I ever have before is just testament to our friendship, testament to the bond, testament to my loyal fans.

"And if you asked me last year if I'd had this on my bingo card, I'd have definitely said no. And sometimes I think the best things are the ones that no one could have written, or expected, or planned. And it was so organic. And yeah, I'm looking forward to the fatal four-way."