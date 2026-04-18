WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Order Reportedly Revealed for Saturday

What is the match order for WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday?

The biggest show of the year has arrived in WWE, as WrestleMania returns to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a second straight year.

Speaking of returns, John Cena, who defeated Cody Rhodes to notch a record-breaking 17th World title win in his final WrestleMania match a year ago, is back as the official host of "The Showcase of the Immortals."

And a new report has revealed the reported plans for where Cena and the seven matches on the WrestleMania Saturday card will be slotted.

WrestleMania 42 Saturday match order

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther | WWE

According to Bodyslam.net, Cena will open the show, with the first hour also airing on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Here is the current planned match order:

LA Knight and The Usos vs. iShowSpeed and The Vision (ESPN2)

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match (ESPN2)

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins vs. Lash Legend and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee (c) for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) for the Women's World Championship

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes (c) for the Undisputed WWE Championship

There has been added intrigue with the four-way women's tag team match, as a returning superstar (potential spoiler) could sub in for Nikki Bella due to her ankle injury.

How many new champions will be crowned on WrestleMania Saturday?

With four championships on the line, it figures to be quite an atmosphere on Saturday in Las Vegas.

It seems like there is a lot of momentum towards several potential title changes, with most of the attention on the top two matches on the card.

Pat McAfee has become a key player in the Orton vs. Rhodes feud, and that could play a significant role in whether Orton can capture a 15th World title victory.

Meanwhile, things have escalated between Morgan and Vaquer, and the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner has held nothing back in her chase to once again be champion.

And will one of the three other teams dethrone Legend and Jax for tag team gold? Can Lee defeat Lynch yet again after winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber?

There are lots of intriguing questions for WWE fans as to who will walk out with the top titles.