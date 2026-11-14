How to Watch WWE Survivor Series 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

Are you ready for war?

The annual Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event is once again taking place on Thanksgiving weekend, and this year, the city of Houston, Texas, will play host as The Bloodline and The 946 are set to battle each other inside the historic double cage.

Royce Keys has built up his army piece by piece over the past several weeks, with the recent additions of Cruz Montana and Carmelo Hayes putting The 946 in a prime position to run Monday Night Raw and force The OTC to acknowledge them. The only thing we know for sure: ain't nobody safe inside WarGames.

A women's WarGames Match has yet to be officially announced, but Jade Cargill and the Baddies have formed an alliance with Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence, and they have more than enough women who are ready to get as violent as necessary with the team of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley. The question is whether Team Flair can find one or two more allies to join them.

The self-proclaimed "Greatest Women's World Champion of All Time" will put her title on the line in Houston as Liv Morgan faces off against Becky Lynch, and the traditional five-on-five elimination match is making a comeback. It'll be Rey Mysterio leading Team Mexico against Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and the rest of Team USA.

John Cena will also be in the Space City to continue the build-up to the upcoming John Cena Classic. Here's everything we know about this year's Survivor Series: WarGames. Check back for updates as more participants for the elimination match are expected to be announced in the coming days, and the card is always subject to change.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames date:

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames start time:

Start time: 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT)

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames location:

Location: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

How To Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames card (Announced):

The Bloodline vs. The 946 | WWE

Men's WarGames Match: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price w/ Jaida Parker

Women's WarGames Match: Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley & TBD (2?) vs. Jade Cargill, Women's Tag Team Champions Michin & B-Fab, Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship

5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match: Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, World Tag Team Champion Je'Von Evans, TBD & TBD) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, World Tag Team Champion Penta, TBD, TBD & TBD)

John Cena to appear to continue the build toward the John Cena Classic