CM Punk Calls Out 'Fake' AI Posts Amid Backlash Over Title Win

CM Punk's win against Sami Zayn fueled plenty of online discourse, and he has responded to the criticism.

Punk had been absent from WWE programming since April, but he made his return on the July 6th episode of WWE Raw. There, he replaced Cody Rhodes as Sami Zayn's challenger for the WWE Championship. Punk emerged victorious and won the title, sparking plenty of controversy in the process. He then joined the SmackDown brand and appeared on the July 11th episode.

By coming back from a lengthy absence and winning a world title on the same night, many fans argued that Punk was contradicting some of his points from the infamous Pipebomb Promo, as he had seemingly become the part-timer he was once so quick to criticize. Some of the discourse even compared Punk to Hulk Hogan and his reputation for politicking to give himself the title.

CM PUNK IS BACK!!! 😱🔥



Sami Zayn’s mystery opponent is THE BEST IN THE WORLD!!! pic.twitter.com/6qXZ4yL19l — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2026

Punk has finally commented on the situation.

CM Punk's sends a message to his critics

Punk made his first comments since winning the title while appearing on What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon. First, he responded to the fact that his victory came 15 years after he beat John Cena for the WWE Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2011, and both matches happened in the same arena.

“I’m flabbergasted at that," Punk said. "Just how we drew it up, just how we planned it (laughs). What a coincidence. People will say that there’s no such thing as coincidence, but it’s pretty remarkable. It’s interesting."





CM Punk is introduced during WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, July 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punk then commented on the nature of his win against Zayn, as McMahon acknowledged that it sparked some criticism among fans. After claiming that he beat Zayn fair and square, he responded to McMahon's co-host, who showed him tweets that were seemingly from WWE talent. Punk realized that they were generated by AI, and he shared his thoughts on the matter.

“Oh, I won the title clean. I beat that 41-year-old youngster fair and square in the middle of the ring," Punk said with a laugh. "I’m guilty of what? [Asks for what people are complaining about].

"This is why I don’t f--- with social media," Punk said. "This is AI-generated. These are fake quotes. Seth did not tweet this. Becky did not tweet this. This is a double-edged sword about I think most people in our business, but especially me. I do not say this lightly—these are mentally ill people. I couldn’t imagine making up fake tweets that somebody else said. "

CM Punk's Thoughts on Social Media

YOUR UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION CM PUNK HAS ARRIVED! 👏 pic.twitter.com/WegPARThUZ — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026

Punk continued by discussing how people tend to believe AI-generated tweets without questioning them, and he has opted to lean into the mindset of not trying to change how people think.

"I think the problem, and it’s not just in our business, it’s a societal thing," Punk said. "People will instantly see that, and they believe it. I don’t know how to change people’s minds about that. Which is why I lean into, I don’t care about changing anybody’s mind about that. I’m in a business of toying with people’s emotions. So if somebody’s going to read that and they’re going to believe it, that helps me in a way...."

Punk went on to note that when people believe whatever they see online, they can be dangerous, so he keeps his eyes out when he's in public. He and McMahon went on to talk about how they both were aware about the policies for dealing with death threats.

"But there’s also Phil, who walks through parking lots with his wife, who has his head on a swivel because those people are out there," Punk said. "It’s interesting."

Punk's first title defense has been announced for WWE SummerSlam, where he will face former champion Cody Rhodes. But first, they will team up to face Zayn and Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden on July 18th.