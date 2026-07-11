How to Watch Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

Gunther said he wanted a match against CM Punk or Cody Rhodes, but what he received was not exactly what he had in mind.

The Ring General went absolutely berserk on General Manager Nick Aldis Friday night on SmackDown. He wanted a shot at the WWE Championship, and didn't care which man held the title, but what he got was both men in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The next Peacock exclusive special is set to take place on Saturday, July 18, inside New York's Madison Square Garden. He'll most definitely have to face the repercussions for his assault on Nick Aldis at some point, but before Gunther pays the piper, he'll be forced to team up with Sami Zayn to face Punk and Rhodes in the hallowed halls of the world's most famous arena.

Cody Rhodes came to the rescue of Nick Aldis from Gunther as SmackDown went off the air.



Cody then challenged Gunther to a one-on-one match... but Gunther walked away. 👀 pic.twitter.com/0cUI6vOzsg — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will also be on the line in the Big Apple as Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence take on Paige and Brie Bella in the biggest match of their career.

Ever since they won the titles at WrestleMania 42, Scream Mode have proven multiple times over that they aren't just some nostalgia act. They've beaten some of the best tandems in women's wrestling to retain their gold, but Fatal Influence are young and hungry and are ready to turn the page to a new chapter for the women's tag team division.

After leading the New York Knicks to their first NBA Finals victory in over 50 years, Danhausen will return to Madison Square Garden as a hero. The very nice, very evil megastar will ride into battle against JD McDonagh with all of New York behind him.

He'll certainly need the backup, with The Judgment Day all but guaranteed to be ringside in support of McDonagh. Will Danhausen overcome the numbers disadvantage and get back his custom-made Knicks jersey? Perhaps some of his teammates will be in the house to help even the odds.

Here's everything we currently know about the next Saturday Night's Main Event special. Check back for updates as more matches could be added to the card in the coming days.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event date:

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:

Watch: Peacock

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):

WWE Champion CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn | WWE

WWE Champion CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn

Paige & Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh