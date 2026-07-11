How to Watch Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
Gunther said he wanted a match against CM Punk or Cody Rhodes, but what he received was not exactly what he had in mind.
The Ring General went absolutely berserk on General Manager Nick Aldis Friday night on SmackDown. He wanted a shot at the WWE Championship, and didn't care which man held the title, but what he got was both men in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The next Peacock exclusive special is set to take place on Saturday, July 18, inside New York's Madison Square Garden. He'll most definitely have to face the repercussions for his assault on Nick Aldis at some point, but before Gunther pays the piper, he'll be forced to team up with Sami Zayn to face Punk and Rhodes in the hallowed halls of the world's most famous arena.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will also be on the line in the Big Apple as Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence take on Paige and Brie Bella in the biggest match of their career.
Ever since they won the titles at WrestleMania 42, Scream Mode have proven multiple times over that they aren't just some nostalgia act. They've beaten some of the best tandems in women's wrestling to retain their gold, but Fatal Influence are young and hungry and are ready to turn the page to a new chapter for the women's tag team division.
After leading the New York Knicks to their first NBA Finals victory in over 50 years, Danhausen will return to Madison Square Garden as a hero. The very nice, very evil megastar will ride into battle against JD McDonagh with all of New York behind him.
He'll certainly need the backup, with The Judgment Day all but guaranteed to be ringside in support of McDonagh. Will Danhausen overcome the numbers disadvantage and get back his custom-made Knicks jersey? Perhaps some of his teammates will be in the house to help even the odds.
Here's everything we currently know about the next Saturday Night's Main Event special. Check back for updates as more matches could be added to the card in the coming days.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event date:
Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:
Location: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:
Watch: Peacock
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):
- WWE Champion CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn
- Paige & Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
- Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino