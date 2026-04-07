CM Punk Drops Pipe Bomb on WrestleMania Ticket Prices During Raw

The Voice of the Voiceless has spoken regarding WrestleMania ticket prices.

During this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Punk called for WrestleMania ticket prices to be dropped. It's the first time a WWE talent has spoken openly about the event's prices, which have caused much debate this year.

Punk opened Raw with his entrance. He was shown backstage and then walked all the way to the ring, where he sat down in the middle and talked a little about Houston wrestling history before turning the microphone on Roman Reigns.

You’re SAFE and you’re BORING” 😳@CMPunk is not holding back on Roman Reigns tonight! pic.twitter.com/FdpC9N1xQv — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2026

Punk spoke about why he hated his WrestleMania opponent, Roman Reigns, and called Reigns soft and boring. He said he had a "weird old man" as a fan, which was why he got all the opportunities that he did. Punk then ripped on Reigns and compared him to The Rock before making fun of The Rock and the fact that he "used" to be a Hollywood superstar.

CM Punk called out Pat McAfee and TKO Group

Pat McAfee | WWE

Punk then turned his attention to Pat McAfee. Last week on SmackDown, McAfee was revealed as the voice behind Randy Orton's vicious streak. McAfee cut a promo about WWE being in a bad place and the current stars being unable to sell tickets.

Punk responded to McAfee and said he had a receipt coming. He also said that McAfee should talk with his agent about lowering ticket prices to WrestleMania. McAfee's agent is Ari Emanuel, who is also the CEO of TKO Group and reportedly the person behind the decision to involve McAfee in the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton WrestleMania match.

Punk called for those prices to be lowered, and the crowd responded with loud cheers. Later, Punk said it again because he wanted to be sure as many people as possible could see him beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in two weeks.

Ticket sales for this year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas have been a hot topic of conversation and debate. The event is not sold out at this time, and WWE has been forced to run various ticket discount sales to try to fill the building. There are many reasons for the lagging ticket prices, but one of them was the astronomical pricing on seats when the event went on sale last year.

WrestleMania 42 airs live from Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and April 19 for the second year in a row. Other announced matches for the event include Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs. Gunther, and Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship.