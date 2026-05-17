Roman Reigns Segment, Two New Matches Announced for May 18 WWE Raw

We are less than a week away from the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, and WWE's flagship show is set to invade the heart of Flair country.

Monday Night Raw will go live at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) tomorrow night from the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and The OTC will be in the house to respond to the latest attack by Jacob Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf tore into the World Heavyweight Champion last week like a wild animal, when he was supposed to be acknowledging his Tribal Chief. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce says that Roman Reigns will be live on Netflix to address his cousin and the rest of the WWE Universe.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for tomorrow night in Greensboro, North Carolina!



📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/IhtC5LohVT — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 17, 2026

During his weekly rundown on social media, Adam Pearce also announced that the Oba Femi Open Challenge is back on for this week. It will be interesting to see if anyone actually wants to answer said challenge. Femi had to find his own opponents last Monday night and ended up decimating Los Garza in a 2-on-1 handicap match in less than a minute.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will also be on the line as Scream Mode, Paige and Brie Bella, defend their titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day, and a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match has officially been added to the card.

It will be El Grande Americano and Los Americanos taking on the team of “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos, less than two weeks out from the highly anticipated Mask vs. Mask Match at AAA's Noche de Los Grandes on Saturday, May 30.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and The Vision are being advertised for the show locally, as is former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. The 'Best in the World' has not been seen since the week after WrestleMania 42, despite WWE's own website suggesting otherwise in recent weeks. So, take his advertisement with a grain of salt.

We'll provide more information on the next edition of WWE Raw when our official preview goes live Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) here on The Takedown on SI.

Current WWE Raw card for May 18:

Jacob Fatu | Netflix

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu's latest attack

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The Oba Femi Open Challenge

El Grande Americano and Los Americanos vs “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos in a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match