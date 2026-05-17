Roman Reigns Segment, Two New Matches Announced for May 18 WWE Raw
We are less than a week away from the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, and WWE's flagship show is set to invade the heart of Flair country.
Monday Night Raw will go live at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) tomorrow night from the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and The OTC will be in the house to respond to the latest attack by Jacob Fatu.
The Samoan Werewolf tore into the World Heavyweight Champion last week like a wild animal, when he was supposed to be acknowledging his Tribal Chief. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce says that Roman Reigns will be live on Netflix to address his cousin and the rest of the WWE Universe.
During his weekly rundown on social media, Adam Pearce also announced that the Oba Femi Open Challenge is back on for this week. It will be interesting to see if anyone actually wants to answer said challenge. Femi had to find his own opponents last Monday night and ended up decimating Los Garza in a 2-on-1 handicap match in less than a minute.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will also be on the line as Scream Mode, Paige and Brie Bella, defend their titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day, and a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match has officially been added to the card.
It will be El Grande Americano and Los Americanos taking on the team of “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos, less than two weeks out from the highly anticipated Mask vs. Mask Match at AAA's Noche de Los Grandes on Saturday, May 30.
Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and The Vision are being advertised for the show locally, as is former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. The 'Best in the World' has not been seen since the week after WrestleMania 42, despite WWE's own website suggesting otherwise in recent weeks. So, take his advertisement with a grain of salt.
We'll provide more information on the next edition of WWE Raw when our official preview goes live Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) here on The Takedown on SI.
Current WWE Raw card for May 18:
- World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu's latest attack
- Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
- The Oba Femi Open Challenge
- El Grande Americano and Los Americanos vs “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos in a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com