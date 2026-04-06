WWE Raw Results, Highlights and Live Blog (4/6/26)

There are only two episodes of WWE Raw left on the Road to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Last week, WrestleMania plans for Seth Rollins came into focus as he was viciously attacked by Gunther during the show. Gunther and Rollins will likely meet in a singles match at WrestleMania, but Rollins will be on hand for Raw and will open the show this week to directly address Gunther's attack.

What will Rollins have to say to Gunther following the beating? Will Rollins give an update on his physical state ahead of his WrestleMania showdown with Gunther? How will The Career Killer respond? All of that will iron out on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Seth Rollins vs Gunther at WrestleMania!



IT IS OFFICIAL ✅@ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/zYSPSVrPJP — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2026

Announced matches for the show this week include JD McDonagh vs. Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Michin and B-Fab, and Austin Theory vs. LA Knight. At WrestleMania, Balor will take on his former friend and Judgment Day faction member Dominik Mysterio in a match. Balor will look to build some momentum against another Judgment Day member in McDonagh.

As for Ripley, she'll get her hands on Michin and B-Fab, who attacked her for Jade Cargill on SmackDown. Ripley faces Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania, but she'll team with her friend, Iyo Sky, to get revenge for the previous attack.

IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley | Netflix

In other women's division action, what will the interaction between Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan be like ahead of their world title match at WrestleMania? The feud between the two women has intensified over recent weeks. With only two weeks to go until WrestleMania, they'll each look to stay ahead of the other this week on the show.

Also, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, will be on Raw this week. Punk obliterated Roman Reigns as Raw went off the air last week. What will the champion have to say about his own attack ahead of facing Reigns at WrestleMania?

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw preview for mañana in Houston, Texas!



📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix!



Happy Easter to all celebrating! pic.twitter.com/LV1nkL1D1q — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 5, 2026

Speaking of obliterating, Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will both be under the same roof for Raw this week. Will those two unstoppable forces collide again ahead of their WrestleMania showdown? We'll find out this week on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw results & live blog

-Various stars were shown arriving to the building. CM Punk was shown walking in and he walked directly into the arena and then sat down in the ring. Punk was greeted with a mixed crowd reaction and CM Punk chants.

-CM Punk said that Houston was a wrestling city and that there were a lot of old timers that did great things in that city. Punk asked out loud what Harley Race would do if he was him. He said he dreamt of what Race would do in a situation like his. He then said those were just dreams and he was alive.

You’re SAFE and you’re BORING” 😳@CMPunk is not holding back on Roman Reigns tonight! pic.twitter.com/FdpC9N1xQv — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2026

-CM Punk proceeded to cut a pipe bomb style promo on Roman Reigns. Punk talked about all the reasons why he hated Reigns and said it started because he was plastic. Punk called Reigns safe and a nepo baby who was on the good side of a "wierd old man."

-Punk continued on and said that Reigns was awful during his first eight WrestleMania main events. He said that he wasn't afraid to blow up the bridge because he knew how to swim.

-Punk then turned his attention to Pat McAfee. He called out McAfee for dissing him and saying he and others in the company couldn't sell tickets. Punk called for the WrestleMania ticket prices to be dropped and said that McAfee should talk to his agent about that at TKO Group. Punk said he wanted prices lowered, so that everyone could show up at WrestleMania and see him beat Roman Reigns. Punk said that he approved the message and then left through the audience.

-Backstage, IShowSpeed was shown walking after a recap aired of LA Knight invading his live stream over the weekend. Speed was approached and then cursed by Danhausen.

-Austin Theory and Logan Paul made their entrance. LA Knight followed and Theory vs. Knight began.

-Austin Theory defeated LA Knight in a singles match. Theory rolled Knight up for a pin, but Knight had been distracted by IShowSpeed. The Usos walked out to even the odds for Knight against Theory and The Vision, but couldn't help Knight get the win.

OH NO 🫢



Off the distraction, @_Theory1 picks up the WIN! pic.twitter.com/QUYbEnj3vS — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2026

-After the match, The Usos tried to hit the 1D on Speed, but Logan Paul pulled him out of the ring before they could execute the move. Knight then got on the microphone and challenged Paul, Theory, and Speed to a match against him and The Usos at WrestleMania. Adam Pearce walked out on stage and made the match official. Speed looked devastated about the news, but The Vision tried to console him.

-Michael Cole addressed the situation regarding Pat McAfee. He said he was disgusted with McAfee and called the situation bizarre. Cole then tossed to a video recap that detailed what happened on SmackDown.

-Finn Balor made his entrance for his match against JD McDonagh. As he did, Dominik Mysterio attacked him from behind. Eventually, McDonagh joined in. Both members of The Judgment Day left Balor laying in the ring and the match never got started.

-AJ Lee sat down for an interview backstage with Michael Cole. Before they started, Becky Lynch interuppted and Cole left. Lee and Lynch sat across from one another and Lynch talked about her success in wrestling. Lee told Lynch she was proud of her.

-Lee then told Lynch that she would not have been able to reach the heights she did without her doing it first. Lee said that she was Lynch's daughter's favorite wrestler and that she'd see her at WrestleMania. Lee then walked away and Lynch kicked a chair over in anger.

WWE Raw card (remaining):

Seth Rollins opens the show to respond to Gunther's attack

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will be under the same roof