CM Punk is doing a lot of things for the second time this late in his legendary career.

Not only did CM Punk grace his second video game cover this year with WWE 2K26, but he will headline WrestleMania next weekend for the second year in a row in Las Vegas as he will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event of night two.

Despite already accomplishing these goals in his career, the second go around for these moments is just as big a deal to Punk as they were the first time.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk believes WrestleMania will always be the pinnacle of professional wrestling

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling. When asked what it means to him to main event WrestleMania for the second time, Punk explains that growing up, people like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels headlining the event meant the best talent were in the main event, so to do that for a second year in a row, it's still a big deal to him.

"I mean, WrestleMania is, and always will be, the pinnacle, top shelf show in pro wrestling," CM Punk said. "Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, those are the guys that were always talking about and hovering around the main event when I was watching.

"And I kind of developed that same attitude, like, oh, so the best guys main event the biggest show. So to do it once, sweet. Do it back-to-back years? It's like being on the cover of the video game for the second time. It's a big deal. It's still a big deal to me."

CM Punk doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon

In the buildup to this year's WrestleMania main event with Roman Reigns, CM Punk took great offense to being called old by the Tribal Chief, despite there only being seven years between them. As Punk continues to approach the twilight of his career, fans are constantly questioning when he will decide to call it a career.

When asked about what it meant to him to be the cover athlete of his second WWE video game, Punk believes it has solidified the consistency of his career, making it clear he has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns | Netflix

"I think it encompasses my entire career, the beginning and the middle, and we're obviously we're creeping towards the end. Not anytime soon," CM Punk said. "Everybody, stop asking me. Stop freaking out. But to me, it just solidifies the consistency I've had over my career as a top talent, as a huge draw, as somebody with great hair."

Ahead of WrestleMania 42, CM Punk and Roman Reigns are both scheduled for the final episode of Monday Night Raw before the company's biggest event of the year. The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of these huge events all week long.