Fabian Aichner Reveals Why He Signed With TNA Wrestling (Exclusive)

After more than a year away from wrestling, former WWE Superstar Giovanni Vinci has landed in a new home.

Earlier this month, Vincci returned to action with TNA Wrestling, using his birth name and original ring name Fabian Aichner. The Takedown on SI has learned that it was far from a one-off appearance, as he has signed a contract with the promotion that a source indicates will take him at least through the summer.

Aichner spoke with The Takedown on Tuesday, indicating that the time away from wrestling put him in the perfect position to make a move with TNA.

"I think it's pretty well known that I took a little bit of time off over the last course of the year. It was quite the roller coaster towards the end [of his WWE run], and the whole point was to recharge the batteries a little bit. I think that definitely got accomplished," he said.

"And as it so happens, sometimes things were just pointing to TNA. A friend of mine in Germany pointed out that TNA has been improving their product greatly. I agree with that. So I checked it out."

Rebuilding after his WWE release

Aichner was released by WWE in February of 2025. | WWE

The 35-year-old said that he has known TNA head of creative Tommy Dreamer for more than a decade, and his former WWE NXT coach, Matt Bloom, connected them regarding the opportunity.

"We talked, we got on the phone, and things just started clicking. It was just an organic fit, and I absolutely love it there," Aichner said.

"I feel like they allow me really to put on screen what I have in mind, which sometimes in other promotions is a little bit more difficult to do," he said. "But I feel like I went in with the mindset of being very authentic, very true to myself, just as that saying goes, turning up the volume a little bit, but not really playing anything, not really being a character, just bringing my own values to TV and portraying that to the world."

Aichner's last couple of years on the WWE roster were polarizing, seeing him go from success as part of the Imperium stable to being the guy on the outside of the group looking in. After a brief reunion, he would struggle to find his footing as a solo act once again, eventually being released in February of last year.

He believes that the chance to be more of himself in TNA will be a major positive for his presentation going forward.

"I think whenever you do something that is authentic to you and that you believe in, that's what's gonna resonate with the audience. And the reactions that I got last week and the way the tapings went, it just feels very different from everything that I've felt so far. So I get a little goosebumps talking about it, to be honest.

"Whenever something works in wrestling, it's usually an organic way to get there. Like, you're not forcing it. And this definitely feels like the organic way for me. So I'm very excited to be in TNA, and I'm looking forward to the future."