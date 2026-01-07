CM Punk Fiercely Defends Jey Uso From Online Criticism

CM Punk fought an intense battle on Monday night when he successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker in the main event of the first WWE Raw of 2026.

Punk fought a different kind of fight during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, defending Jey Uso from criticism by WWE fans online.

Since Jey Uso broke out of The Bloodline and became a singles star, he's been ridiculed online for not being good enough in the ring. Even as Jey Uso won the world championship from Gunther at WrestleMania in 2025, many fans still called him a one-note act because of his popular "yeet" entrance.

CM Punk defends Jey Uso

Jey Uso | Netflix

Punk jumped on that criticism and defended his fellow WWE Raw Superstar. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Punk talked glowingly about Jey Uso and all the value that he has to WWE as a top star.

"Jey Uso is f***ing phenomenal. He is 100%. We just live these lives that are so public that everybody wants to point fingers and laugh if we slip on a banana peel or make a mistake.” CM Punk

Punk continued on and revealed the various business metrics that Jey Uso succeeds in.

“I'm battling with John Cena and Jey Uso for who sells more t-shirts on any given night. Everybody's going crazy for his music. They're yeeting. They want him to run it back. This dude can go on TV for 10 minutes and just yeet, but then if you went on the internet, he's the worst wrestler alive" CM Punk

Jey Uso | Netflix

Both Punk and Uso are faces of the WWE Raw brand on Netflix. Jey recently reformed The Usos tag team with his brother, Jimmy. Together, they won the WWE World Tag Team Championships from AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on the final Raw of 2025, making them nine-time tag team champions in WWE.

As for Punk, with the victory over Breakker this week, he continues on as the champion. Punk defeated Jey Uso to become the world champion last year and has feuded with The Vision for most of the year.

Because Punk is the world champion, he's sure to factor into WrestleMania plans in a major way. The road to WrestleMania starts at the end of this month with the Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever.

