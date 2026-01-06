WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog For January 5th

WWE is set to start 2026 with a massive episode of Monday Night Raw. Three championships will be on the line this week as WWE celebrates its first anniversary of being on Netflix.

In the main event of this week's show, CM Punk will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Breakker secured the opportunity at the championship by pinning Punk inside of WarGames at Survivor Series.

Punk has been embroiled in a feud with The Vision since WrestleMania last year. Initially, the feud was between him and Seth Rollins, but it pivoted to him and Breakker once Rollins was kicked out of the group.

Breakker has demanded to see the old CM Punk during this match, but Punk has said Breakker can't handle the current version of himself. Breakker said it was embarrassing that there hadn't been any world champions under the age of 30 in WWE for nearly ten years. Will Breakker break that trend? It all goes down on this week's episode of Raw.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line this week. The Kabuki Warriors will defend their titles against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Sky and Ripley have been at odds with The Kabuki Warriors since they betrayed Sky, but now the titles are on the line.

Rhea Ripley | WWE

The other championship on the line this week is the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Maxine Dupri defeated Becky Lynch to win the championship, but now she'll put it on the line against her. Lynch has called Dupri's win a fluke and a conspiracy against her, and she'll try to prove it on this week's Raw.

Finally, Gunther and Stephanie Vaquer are scheduled to appear on the show this week. What will Gunther say about his 2026 plans? The Ring General and the man who made John Cena tap out will address the WWE Universe this week. As for Vaquer, the WWE Women's World Champion will speak about 2026 in a special interview.

WWE Raw Results

-The show began with the entire Raw setting flipping upside down with the Stranger Things music playing. Michael Cole and Corey Graves got out of a nearby Stranger Things van and welcomed the audience to the show.

-The Vision, Bron Breakker, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Maxxine Dupri, and Becky Lynch were each shown arriving to the building.

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky made their entrance ahead of their tag team championship match. They were followed by the champions, The Kabuki Warriors. Once both teams were in the ring, official introductions were made, and the match began.

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Ripley hit Asuka with a Riptide and Sky followed right after with her moonsault from the top rope. Right after, Sky dove out of the ring to take out Kairi Sane. In the ring, Ripley made the cover for the win. After the match, pyro went off as Sky and Ripley celebrated in the ring.

-A hype video aired that highlighted the CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker main event for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

-Backstage, Adam Pearce congratulated Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky on winning the tag team championships. He then confronted Gunther and told him to show a little respect when he goes out there to address the fans. Gunther laughed him off and then walked to the ring.

WWE Raw Card (Remaining):

CM Punk (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship

Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria

Gunther is scheduled to appear

WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, will sit down for a special interview

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Vince Russo Breaks Silence On Matt Cardona Leaving JCW As Champion For WWE

WWE Star Says He Did Everything He Could To Be At Tanahashi's Retirement Match

Here’s What You Missed From Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Retirement At Wrestle Kingdom 20

WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Drops Major Chris Jericho Tease, Announces Liv Morgan's Return Match