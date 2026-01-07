Booker T Weighs In On Chris Jericho's Rumored WWE Return

Chris Jericho didn't appear on this week's episode of WWE Raw and fans were disappointed to say the least.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce teased his possible return by using Jericho's "break the walls down" phrase in a promo video hyping up the episode, but Jericho didn't end up appearing on the show. Now, fans are left wondering why Pearce would even say that if Jericho wasn't going to appear.

There's one WWE legend who hopes Jericho does eventually make his way back to WWE.

Booker T calls a Jericho return "fitting"

Booker T | IMAGO / WENN

Booker T recently discussed the swirling rumors of Jericho's return on his Hall of Fame podcast.

Jericho made his debut in August 1999 and enjoyed a successful career with the company despite having numerous stints over the years, and Booker T wants to see one more.

"Hey man, it's only fitting, you know, for Chris to end his career in the WWE...I'm sure he would be able to write his own, you know, ticket this time around, as far as, man, I got this many dates. We could squeeze me in here, whatnot. You know, he get paid this amount of money, and then go in the Hall of Fame and wrap this thing." Booker T

Booker T also made an interesting comparison between his career and Jericho's. Booker T jumped ship from WWE to TNA in late 2007 and talked about how he always had a desire to make his way back to WWE.

Booker added:

"I mean — I don't want to say anything negative about AEW or anything, I don't even want to mention AEW because somebody will write it in a certain aspect — but he went over to AEW and you know, he did what he did over there and to be able to come back ... and just like me when I went to TNA," Booker T

Fans now have another week to fantasy book what a Chris Jericho WWE return could look like. The former nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion is still listed on AEW's roster page, despite confirmation that his contract has expired.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

CM Punk Shares Honest Take On Controversial Cena vs Gunther Finish

WWE's Raw Netflix Anniversary Show Pulls In Huge Viewership Numbers

AEW Dynamite Preview (1/7/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Major Update On Stephanie Vaquer's Injury Following WWE Raw