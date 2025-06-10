CM Punk Gets WWE Championship Match Against John Cena At Night Of Champions
For the first time in his professional wrestling career, CM Punk will compete in Saudi Arabia.
That was the stipulation that WWE Champion John Cena issued to Punk Monday night on Raw. If Punk wanted one last match with the 17-time World Champion during his retirement tour, then it would have to be at Night of Champions coming up on Saturday, June 28.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' didn't hesitate to accept the terms, and assuming the match is made official by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis (who has final say over his brand's World Championship), these two storied rivals are set to battle each other one-on-one for the first time in over 12 years.
It was 14 years ago when these two men fought over the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, and much like today, one man has every intention of walking out of the company with the title on his shoulder and never returning again.
Once again John Cena will enter the bout as the champion, but in a reversal of roles from 2011, it's CM Punk who will be attempting to win the WWE Championship to save it from permanent retirement.
The anti-establishment punk rocker did say he's not doing this for the establishment. He's not fighting for TKO or any collection of billionaires. Punk is vowing to win the WWE Championship for the people and to send Cena packing on an apology tour with the dates he has remaining in his career.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (6/9/25)
Former WWE Star Blasts CM Punk For Being Hard To Work With
Update On AEW’s Media Rights Future After Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Company Split
Mr. Iguana Reportedly Has A Bright Future Ahead After WWE x AAA Worlds Collide