WWE Raw Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (6/9/25)
The WWE Money in the Bank 2025 fallout edition of WWE Raw is set to be a big one. Not only will this week's show feature a WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match between Jey Uso and Gunther, but it will mark a rare appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena.
What will Cena say after picking up the loss in a tag team match with Logan at Money in the Bank against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso? Cena is scheduled to address the WWE Raw audience live and anything can be on his mind with Night of Champions looming at the end of the month.
WWE Raw this week will also feature the start of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Two fatal four-way matches will kickoff the annual WWE tournaments that will conclude at Night of Champions. In the Queen of the Ring tournament, Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley is the opening match.
As for the King of the Ring Tournament, that opening match will be Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Sami Zayn.
Also on the show this week, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is scheduled to make her WWE return. Bella reportedly has a special announcement for the WWE Universe.
Check back throughout the show for updated results, highlights, and details. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. EST
WWE Raw Results
Jey Uso vs. Gunther - WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez - Queen of the Ring Tournament
Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta - King of the Ring Tournament
John Cena to appear
Nikki Bella WWE return
