Mr. Iguana Reportedly Has A Bright Future Ahead After WWE x AAA Worlds Collide
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide was a massively successful event for both companies and for the performers, especially one in particular.
Mr. Iguana competed in the opening Six-Man Tag Team Match Saturday afternoon and became an immediate sensation with American pro wrestling fans discovering him (and his 'pet' iguana La Yesca) for the first time.
The AAA star's performance and the reaction he garnered from the WWE Universe did not go unnoticed by those in WWE, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.
"We're told that the reaction to Mr. Iguana at Worlds Collide internally was, 'we have to get him to the Intuit Dome for a Money in the Bank appearance,' and that the reaction from the crowd didn't disappoint."
Ross Sapp said there was also a great deal of praise for Mr. Iguana's act with La Yesca translating well to social media and one source indicated that a push would be made to get the pair on future episodes of NXT.
"In addition, [Fightful was] told he was popular among the WWE roster as well," Ross Sapp said. "When WWE seated him behind commentary, we're told he was approached for dozens of photos. WWE higher ups we spoke to said that Mr. Iguana was a "pleasure" and happy to do any and all promotional work they needed."
The WWE merchandise team is also reportedly getting to work on figuring out the feasibility of producing iguana puppets for the general public. Mr. Iguana's shirt was said to have sold well this weekend, along with the relaunched merch for Ron Killings, aka R-Truth, following his return at Money in the Bank.
