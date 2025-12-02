Huge World Championship Match Set For The First WWE Raw Of 2026

WWE will kick off 2026 with an enormous world championship main event on WWE Raw.

At Survivor Series this past weekend, The Vision team, which was led by Brock Lesnar and Bron Breakker, defeated the team that consisted of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk.

Breakker won the match for his team, and he did so after crushing Punk with a Spear before pinning Punk to win the match. This means Breakker has a victory over the world champion, and it's put him in the front of the line for a title match.

And it didn't take long for Paul Heyman to find Adam Pearce this week on Raw to get Breakker that title shot. Early in the show, Heyman cornered Pearce and said that because Breakker beat Punk, they had a lot they needed to discuss together.

The fruits of those discussions were revealed later in the show. The Vision walked to the ring with Heyman and Breakker where they revealed that Breakker would be getting his world championship match against CM Punk on January 5, which is the first WWE Raw of 2026.

Bron Breakker finds voice in WWE Raw promo challenging CM Punk

WWE

Breakker addressed Punk with a promo in the ring this week on Raw where he accused Punk of not being the guy he used to hear about and called Punk a "soft ass b****." Breakker then addressed Punk nearly breaking his neck inside of WarGames.

Breakker said that Punk almost took everything from him and that he would do the same to him, including taking the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The Vision faction is no stranger to the world title. Seth Rollins, the man who started the group, was the world champion for much of the year.

OMG BRON BREAKKER IS ON FIRE!!! 🔥



PUNK vs. BREAKKER

MONDAY NIGHT RAW

JAN. 5th



WE ARE READY. pic.twitter.com/feEqEqOYlA — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

Breakker turned on Rollins and put him out of action this summer. Because of being on the shelf, Rollins vacated the world championship, which CM Punk now holds. Punk beat Jey Uso at the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event to win the vacant championship.

WWE regularly tries to make big splashes with their first shows in the new year. Last year, the company kicked off its Netflix era with a huge WWE Raw from inside the Intuit Dome. Strangely enough, that event also featured some of the players involved here.

On that show, CM Punk wrestled Seth Rollins for the first time in history.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (12/1/25)

Hulk Hogan's Widow Addresses Ric Flair Allegations

Latest Update On Jacob Fatu's Return Timeline

Update On Paul Heyman Fan Shoving Incident, Bron Breakker Injury Scare After WWE Survivor Series

WWE Continues Unfair Treatment Of Becky Lynch By Posting Survivor Series Footage