CM Punk Involved in Heated Altercation With NXT Superstar

CM Punk ruffles feathers wherever he goes.

Over the weekend, Punk joined the WWE NXT live event in Petersburg, VA, where he worked a match in the ring and was victorious. WWE announced Punk's appearance about a week before the event.

Punk joined a six-man tag team match at the event, teaming up with Myles Borne and Tavion Heights to take on The Vanity Project. That wasn't the only work Punk had during his time in the WWE developmental territory.

After dropping a pipe bomb on the men's NXT roster on television a handful of weeks ago, Grayson Waller confronted the pipe bomb originator during his NXT appearance. Waller approached Punk backstage at the show and the two had a heated altercation.

In the video, Waller starts the trouble by telling CM Punk that if he ever wants to come to his house, he needs to call and ask him for permission first. Punk questioned whether Waller was serious, and his reply was that he absolutely was.

CM Punk and Grayson Waller had to be broken up by WWE security

Grayson Waller | Netfli

Waller told Punk he was going to win NXT gold and then come after the Undisputed WWE Championship that was around Punk's waist. Waller told Punk that the other NXT stars were fans of his, but he wasn't. Both of them got in each other's faces and had to be broken up by security. Waller left soon after, and there weren't any punches thrown.

CM Punk has a huge week in front of him. Punk is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens on this week's episode of SmackDown. Owens became number one contender for the title when he returned at SummerSlam and defeated Gunther, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor to earn the title shot.

Punk and Owens have traded heavy verbal artillery since their match became official. There is long-standing, deep-rooted hatred between the two men. Sparks will fly when they collide on Friday.

Grayson Waller Gets Into Heated Backstage Confrontation With CM Punk at NXT Live Event pic.twitter.com/rtxTepgU3J — Felix Upton (@felixupton_) August 17, 2026

As for Waller, last week on NXT he wrestled Cruz Montana in an attempt to earn a shot at the NXT Championship. The match ended in a no-contest because of the debut of Zilla Fatu. Fatu entered the ring from the audience and took out both Waller and Montana. The referee was forced to end the match because of the interference.

This is Waller's second run in NXT. He was brought up to the main roster, but worked in a tag team with Austin Theory before joining The New Day as a background player.