CM Punk Issues Reality Check to Pat McAfee

CM Punk understands celebrity involvement in WWE is very commonplace, but if you step out of line, you can find yourself on the outside looking in.

Pat McAfee has been working with WWE since 2019. He would end up stepping in the ring for NXT in 2020 in multiple matches involving Adam Cole. He later transitioned to the commentary team in 2021 and has been frequently featured as part of the product ever since.

Despite his sabbaticals over the years, McAfee always seems to return to WWE. But could his comments in recent weeks leading up to WrestleMania 42 make him an unwelcome presence in the locker room moving forward?

Pat McAfee | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

CM Punk says Pat McAfee's WWE invite can be rescinded

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was a recent guest on ALL THE SMOKE Unplugged. When asked about Pat McAfee's recent involvement on the road to WrestleMania and the comments he's made towards him and the company, Punk was brutally honest about McAfee's place in the business and promised that he's going to check him for his recent comments.

"Wrestling, I think, has always, sometimes to a fault, embraced people that we believe can get eyeballs on our product," CM Punk said. "And eyeballs on our product, and people actually investing and selling or buying tickets are two wildly different things.

"I think Pat was a wrestling fan who became famous outside the bubble and was afforded an opportunity to be invited in. And somewhere along the line, he forgot that he's a tourist. And to me, the invite can be easily rescinded. Pat's great at what he does. Pat is not great at what we do. And if he wants to find, I mean, Cody's gonna handle it. I got my hands full of WrestleMania with Roman.

"Poor Cody's got to deal with this guy. But when he disrespects the business, and he says some things out of pocket, he's gonna get checked. And he's gonna get checked by me. You can't be running your mouth about ticket sales and all this other stuff when you've never sold a ticket in your life."

How long will the WWE Universe have to deal with Pat McAfee?

In the last few weeks leading up to WrestleMania 42 this weekend, Pat McAfee has declared that if Randy Orton doesn't win the championship this weekend, the WWE Universe will never see or hear from him again.

While this will likely make many fans pull for Cody Rhodes to retain this weekend, it doesn't seem to be the likely outcome at the moment.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton | WWE

Recent reports have suggested that a tag match featuring Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll taking on Randy Orton and Pat McAfee is scheduled for Backlash. If that's the case, it doesn't seem like the WWE Universe will be getting rid of McAfee anytime soon.

The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 42 later this weekend.